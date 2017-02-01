Pravda.ru

Society » Anomalous phenomena

New East food trending worldwide

01.02.2017
 
New East food trending worldwide. 59700.jpeg

The gastronomy of a nation is not only a touristic attraction, but also a storyteller. It is a language used to explain a land, culture, memory, experiences, travel. The gastronomy constitutes an important identity of the city, permeating the imaginary by the senses of smell, touch, taste and vision. Some traditions from the New Easter's culinary made their way outside of the region and are now trends in menus all over the world.

Who never heard of the famous dish that combines beef, sour cream and flour altogether in a delicious meal? Originally named Strogonoff (строганов), the traditional Russian recipe dates all the way back to the beginning of the 1900s, and began to have its foreign admirers after the fall of the Russian Empire in the 1920s. It is now consumed worldwide on the most different occasions and with varied seasonings characteristic of each culture that adopted it.

Food highlights differences

Food highlights the differences, similarities, beliefs and the social class to which one belongs, for carrying marks of a culture. In countries such as the United States and Australia, the stroganoff is often cooked with bacon, while in Sweden, beef can be replaced with sausages, and in Brazil with chicken or shrimp. With its popularization, in some countries it is possible to observe the preparation of pancakes or roasted potatoes (English type) with Strognoff. In Brazil, for example, it even became a pizza topping in some audacious restaurants.

In the gastronomic culture, food is not only food; and the way of eating defines not only what one eats, but also the person who ingests it, that is, reveals its origin, habits and customs. Thus, "disputes" on whether the dish was created in a country or in another are not rare. One of the most consumed alcoholic drinks in the world, for example, has its origins still unclear. When it comes to Vodka, Polish and Russians fight for the title of inventors.

One of the purest distilled beverages, Vodka's production dates from the 14th century. Currently, it is produced in several countries around the world such as Russia, Poland, France, the United States and Brazil. The drink can be either grain or potato based and is frequently flavored with a great variety of ingredients ranging from hot pepper and horseradish to fruits and berries. While in most of the world, the drink is usually mixed with fruits, sugar or sparkling water, in Russia it is common to find people drinking pure vodka without any mix in it.

There are those who say the renowned potato salad, so used as a side dish in most of the world, has its origins from the Russian Salad, also known as Olivier Salad. A mayonnaise-based potato salad distinguished by its diced texture and the contrasting flavors of pickles, hard-boiled eggs, boiled carrots, boiled potatoes, meat, and peas. In Russia, this dish is one of the main in the New Year buffet. Variations of Olivier salad are also popular in the Balkans, Iberian Peninsula, as well as in some Asian countries and throughout Latin America.

Borshch is more than an ordinary dish

For many, Borsch (In Russian, Борщ) is a more than ordinary dish; the so-known Russian soup is actually a predominant dish in Eastern Europe and in particular a merit of Ukraine. The dish consists mainly of beets, which is what gives it life. In addition, the soup is also composed of carrots, potatoes, cabbage, and meat broth. It can be consumed hot or cold, depending mostly on the weather and behaviors of the region, and it is traditionally served with sour cream or buckwheat sauce.

Over the course of the 19th and 20th centuries, borsch's popularity spread beyond its Slavic homeland, largely due to such factors as territorial expansion of the Russian Empire, Russia's growing political clout and cultural stature, and waves of emigration out of the country. Later on, it was taken to Western Europe and America mainly by Jewish immigrants fled from the persecution in these regions.

Last, but not least, there are the famous thin pancakes, known as Blini (блин). This typical Russian dish is prepared from batter - made from wheat, buckwheat, or other grains, - and fried in a hot frying pan. In Russia, they are part of a late winter celebration, the "Maslenitsa", in the last week of February, but blini are also popular in other countries in the region. This tradition was adopted by the Orthodox Church and is carried on to the present day, as the last week of dairy and egg products before Lent.

They are usually served with a variety of side dishes, including caviar and salmon, but can also be served with whipped cream, jams or other sweets, mushrooms or berries. So famous that, recently, the Russian food chain Teremok - specialist in all kinds of Blini - opened a new branch in New York City, United States.  

The act of eating crystallizes cultural identities and provides information about the organization and structure of society. The study of the ingredients employed refers to history, to the invasions suffered, colonization, the culture practiced, the climate, the soil, among others.

Priscilla Castro

 

 

 


McDonald's food can be banned in Russia







PRAVDA.RU
6085

Popular photos

Business

Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy
Russia beats Saudi Arabia to become world s largest oil supplier to China
Russia beats Saudi Arabia to become world's largest oil supplier to China
Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control
Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control

Society

Fortune-teller from Hong Kong predicts problems for Trump and prosperity for Putin
Fortune-teller from Hong Kong predicts problems for Trump and prosperity for Putin
Gnosticism: Knowing from the inside
Gnosticism: Knowing from the inside
Trump absolutely right strategically, but makes tactical mistakes
Trump absolutely right strategically, but makes tactical mistakes
Russia rethinks criminal punishment for domestic violence
Russia rethinks criminal punishment for domestic violence
Ukraine s provision 2017 logo generates plethora of jokes
Ukraine's provision 2017 logo generates plethora of jokes
Curious inhabitants of Vladivostok destroy ghost ship
Curious inhabitants of Vladivostok destroy ghost ship

Most popular

Russia fully prepared for possible nuclear attack
Russia fully prepared for possible nuclear attack
The Russian military have received an opportunity to see everything that happens in the air and in space from the coast of Morocco to Spitzbergen and to the east coast of the United States. The second...
NASA unveils photos of gigantic natural walls on Mars
NASA unveils photos of gigantic natural walls on Mars
NASA has unveiled new images of the surface of Mars. On the new photos, one can see a chain of giant natural walls on the red planet
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The Trump Conundrum: Remodeling the American Republic, Diktats via Twitter
The Trump Conundrum: Remodeling the American Republic, Diktats via Twitter
Tornado Trump: Something sinister or a storm in a teacup?
Tornado Trump: Something sinister or a storm in a teacup?
Wish the elitists were more like Jay Gatsby
Wish the elitists were more like Jay Gatsby
Trump: History repeats itself
Trump: History repeats itself
Trump, the Media and the New Establishment
Trump, the Media and the New Establishment
Now it really starts: Establishment s smear job on President Trump
Now it really starts: Establishment's smear job on President Trump

Incidents

Russia tests doomsday weapon, US tests Russia s ability to survive
Russia tests doomsday weapon, US tests Russia's ability to survive
Donbas in flames again. OSCE stands still
Donbas in flames again. OSCE stands still
Ukrainian armed forces ready to kill many civilians in creeping offensive
Ukrainian armed forces ready to kill many civilians in 'creeping offensive'
China deploys ICBMs near Russia as a warning for USA
China deploys ICBMs near Russia as a warning for USA
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service