Pravda.ru

Society » Anomalous phenomena

World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?

08.10.2017
 
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?. 61421.jpeg

World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?

With less than a year to go until the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia, and as the qualifiers reach their final stage, who is already qualified and how are the groups shaping up for the 32 places in the Finals to meet the Official Mascot, the Wolf called Zabivaka (the Goal Scorer)?

Six Confederations are competing for the 32 qualifying places. Russia qualifies as host nation, along with 13 teams from UEFA (Europe), the nine group winners (of groups A to I) and the winners of the play-offs between the best eight runners-up. Africa has five teams in the finals. North and Central America and the Caribbean have three and a half berths, the best three teams qualifying directly and the other berth disputed between the fourth placed and a candidate from Asia.

Oceania has half a berth, the play-off being between the winner of the group and a candidate from South America, which has in turn four and a half berths.

Already qualified from Europe, apart from Russia, are England, Spain, Germany and Belgium; from Africa, Nigeria has its place booked in Russia and the leaders of the other groups for now are Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco and Egypt. Mexico and Costa Rica have their places guaranteed in the finals, with the USA and Honduras the probable third place and play-off with Asia (Australia or Syria). Brazil has its place guaranteed, followed by Uruguay, Chile and Colombia, with probably Peru or Argentina taking the play-off spot against Oceania (New Zealand?).

Zabivaka

The Official Mascot of the tournament is the wolf called Zabivaka, meaning "The scorer". Zabivaka the wolf will promote the tournament, will be present at the stadiums and will be an ambassador for the Russian Federation. Over the last twenty years, most of the mascots have been animals, since Striker, the dog, appeared in the USA in the 1994 competition. Striker was followed by the Rooster Footix (France 1998), the Lion GoleoVI in Germany (2006), Zakumi the Leopard in South Africa 2010 and the Armadillo Fuleco (as in ecology) in Brazil 2014. The animal sequence was broken only once in the finals phases in Republic of Korea/Japan 2002, with the computer-generated Spheriks Ato, Kaz and Nik.

Prior to the animal sequence there were two other dominant themes, boys and fruits, after Willie the Lion represented England in 1966. Willie, the first Mascot used in the finals phases of FIFA, was followed by the boy Juanito (Mexico 1970), the two boys Tip and Tap (Federal Republic of Germany 1974), the boy Gauchito (Argentina 1978) and Ciao (Italy 1990). Before Ciao there was the Jalapeño pepper called Pique (Mexico 1986) and Naranjito the Orange (Spain 1982).

Zabivaka (meaning Goalscorer) was designed by the student Ekaterina Bocharova and has a brown and white woolen T-shirt and orange sports goggles. His uniform is in the colours of Russia, white, blue and red and his T-shirt has the emblem Russia 2018 on the front. Zabivaka was elected in an internet voting contest in which over one million Russians participated on October 16, 2016, with 53 per cent of the vote, ahead of Tiger (27%) and Cat (20%).

By Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=43383143

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

 


Spartak Moscow gets too much trouble from fans
4488

Popular photos

Business

Vadim Gorshenin: USA s issues with RT ridiculous
Vadim Gorshenin: USA's issues with RT ridiculous
Referendum against Russian natural gas
Referendum against Russian natural gas
Euro declines after Merkel s victory
Euro declines after Merkel's victory
Russia may ban Facebook in 2018
Russia may ban Facebook in 2018
Russia to have its own Made in Jail brand
Russia to have its own 'Made in Jail' brand
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple s special event
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple's special event

Society

Barack Obama not too shy anymore, sports golden Rolex watch
Barack Obama not too shy anymore, sports golden Rolex watch
Catalonia is not Europe
Catalonia is not Europe
White American males guilty of Las Vegas massacre?
White American males guilty of Las Vegas massacre?
Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Superstitions of Russian cosmonauts and submariners: Do not hurt the cats
Superstitions of Russian cosmonauts and submariners: Do not hurt the cats
Soccer round-up: PSG on the map
Soccer round-up: PSG on the map

Most popular

North Korea has something bigger than nuclear bomb
North Korea has something bigger than nuclear bomb
After WWII, the Americans have invaded many countries, changed many regimes, and interfered in internal affairs of other countries. Now they can see a small and seemingly defenceless country building...
Putin beats Trump in Turkey
Putin beats Trump in Turkey
Turkish media still try to guess the reasons behind Vladimir Putin's visit to Ankara on September 28. Turkish analysts assume that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who took an umbrage at his...
Russia does not exclude war with NATO Russia does not exclude war with NATO

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Las Vegas: Well, what does the USA expect? Ban the NRA!!
Las Vegas: Well, what does the USA expect? Ban the NRA!!
Upholding the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq intact
Upholding the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq intact
US Korea Policy, Mutually Assured Madness
US Korea Policy, 'Mutually Assured Madness'
Catalonia, Referenda and when the People rise above the law
Catalonia, Referenda and when the People rise above the law
From Myanmar, to Whitehall, to Washington - Politics Festering Nadir
From Myanmar, to Whitehall, to Washington - Politics Festering Nadir
Theresa May: A demonstration of Russophobic, xenophobic idiocy
Theresa May: A demonstration of Russophobic, xenophobic idiocy

Incidents

North Korea has something bigger than nuclear bomb
North Korea has something bigger than nuclear bomb
Las Vegas concert-goers killed by Islamic State warrior
Las Vegas concert-goers killed by Islamic State warrior
Las Vegas concert shooting: Over 50 killed, more than 200 injured
Las Vegas concert shooting: Over 50 killed, more than 200 injured
Country singer Jason Aldean shares his impressions from mass shooting in Las Vegas
Country singer Jason Aldean shares his impressions from mass shooting in Las Vegas
Train crashes into bus stuck on tracks in Russia, at least 19 killed
Train crashes into bus stuck on tracks in Russia, at least 19 killed
China ousts all North Korean companies
China ousts all North Korean companies

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service