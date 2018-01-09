World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Society » Anomalous phenomena
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Formidable mysteries of 2017 unlikely to be unraveled in 2018

Society » Anomalous phenomena

1. On October 19, a large cigar-shaped asteroid entered the solar system. The heavenly body had every chance to become the rock of the "Judgment Day." The space wanderer was dubbed  Oumuamua, which means "messenger" in Tahitian.

Formidable mysteries of 2017 unlikely to be unraveled in 2018. 61794.jpeg

The asteroid is 40 meters in diameter and about 400 meters long. The heavenly body revolves around one of its axes. The space rock has a deep red color, which, according to astronomers, is associated with billions of years of irradiation from the light of stars and the presence of a large amount of iron in its composition.

Interestingly, NASA unexpectedly changed parameters of the orbiting telescope, with the help of which scientists could keep an eye on the "messenger." Now it is impossible to observe the heavenly body.

At the same time, it transpired that the Vatican periodically observes both Oumuamua asteroid and the entire star sphere with the help of LUCIFER telescope located on Mount Graham in Arizona. One of the prophecies in Catholic Christianity says that a large rock from space will crash into our planet at the time when mankind descends into the abyss of sin.

Patriarch of All Russia Kirill unexpectedly announced that "one must be blind not to see the approach of terrible moments of history, about which apostle and evangelist John the Theologian spoke in his revelation."

2. An anomalous concentration of radioactive ruthenium-106 was found in Europe. In Moscow, the levels of radioactivity were minimal, whereas the highest concentration of the radioactive substance in the atmosphere was reported in southern Europe with the epicenter in Romania.

The troubled European authorities did not provide any explanation to EU citizens. A representative of the IAEA authoritatively reported in late November that the concentration of ruthenium did not exceed the limit.

The Western press immediately explained the phenomenon with "Russian nuclear tests in the Southern Urals." Russia's profile authorities urgently reacted by making a statement about the absence of radioactive contamination in the Orenburg region.

3. Throughout 2017, many people living on different continents could hear a low, howling camerton-like sound coming from under the ground. The mysterious and formidable phenomenon was registered on a vast territory - from Alabama to Australia, but there was no reasonable explanation provided.

The authorities of the State of Colorado tried to explain the phenomenon with problems in an empty underground oil storage facility, although this theory does not explain the phenomenon in other countries. Experts believe that the sound could originate from deep-seated shifts of lithospheric plates floating in the ocean of magma.

4. It turns out that the pyramid of Cheops, which, as it seems, has been studied throughout the length and breadth of it, has another underground cavity about 30 meters long. It is possible that the recently discovered tunnel was a way to unexplored dungeons.

Alexander Artamonov
Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian

Topics mystery asteroid
Topical Analytics
Columnists
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
Anomalous phenomena
Formidable mysteries of 2017 unlikely to be unraveled in 2018
Technologies and discoveries
Loss of Zuma satellite to affect Elon Musk's major plans for 2018
Readers' top
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
The second Greek genocide
Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb
Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system
Now reading
Loss of Zuma satellite to affect Elon Musk's major plans for 2018
Technologies and discoveries
Loss of Zuma satellite to affect Elon Musk's major plans for 2018
Is the Syrian War Really Over?
Conflicts
Is the Syrian War Really Over?
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Economics
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Economics
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Ten things that foreigners can never understand about Russians
Real life stories
Ten things that foreigners can never understand about Russians
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real

The bellicose rhetoric from Washington and Pyongyang is not a reason for laughter at all, although it looks ridiculously childish

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Companies
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Columnists
The second Greek genocide
Economics
Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb
Companies
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights

SwissPort, the company for ground services of Aeroflot flights at the airport of Washington, the USA, refused to service the flights of the Russian air carrier

Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Asia
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Asia
An attempt at colored revolution in Iran?
Companies
Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system
Companies
Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system

A Russian company that manufactures plastic products has unveiled a curious toy - a plastic replica of the renowned S-300 missile system

Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Companies
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Economics
Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb
Columnists
The second Greek genocide
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Formidable mysteries of 2017 unlikely to be unraveled in 2018 Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo An attempt at colored revolution in Iran? Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Priorities for the Russian Army in 2018
Priorities for the Russian Army in 2018
Alcohol kills 18,000 Russians during every holiday season
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Russia refuses to leave WTO despite EU's billion-euro lawsuit
Russia refuses to leave WTO despite EU's billion-euro lawsuit
Most important achievement of 2017: Big war with NATO canceled
Terrorists may use drones for their attacks
Alcohol kills 18,000 Russians during every holiday season
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Priorities for the Russian Army in 2018
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed