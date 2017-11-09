Boriska: Martian boy on Earth is still mystery

Imagine a group of people sitting by the fire in the evening, and a little fellow, about seven years old, suddenly asks everyone to stop talking and listen to him. He said that he was going to tell everyone his story of life on Mars and trips to Earth. Some adults did not listen to the boy and continued talking to each other, but the boy demanded all should be quiet or he would not tell his story. When it was finally quiet, the little boy with a round face and big eyes, wearing a T-shirt and a baseball cap, started telling his unbelievable story about the Martian civilisation, about cities on Mars, Martian spaceships and flights to other planets. The boy, whose name is Boriska, or Boris Kipriyanovich, was telling his story for as long as 90 minutes.

What we know so far from the boy's stories is that he used to live on Mars in another life, but was reborn on Earth. He said that Mars used to be an inhabited planet, but the Martian civilisation was destroyed as a result of a global catastrophe, and the Red Planet lost its atmosphere. Boriska says that Martians still live there, in underground cities.

"I used to live on Mars - there are people there, just like us here on Earth, but they are taller, and they breathe carbon dioxide. There was a global disaster on Mars, and everything was scorched out."

"How do you feel if you breathe oxygen?"

"I breathe oxygen, because I now live here, in this body of a human being, an earthling. But we hate breathing air on Earth, because it makes you grow old. On Mars, there are no old people. Everyone looks as they do in their thirties here."

"Why do our space rovers get destroyed when they try to reach Mars?"

"Your stations bring harmful radiation to Mars, so they try to get rid of them."

Indeed, back in 1988, a resident of Volzhsky, Yuri Lushnichenko, a man with extrasensory abilities, tried to reach the Space Command Center of the USSR to warn Soviet leaders about the inevitable death of first Soviet space stations "Phobos-1" and "Phobos-2." He said that the stations would not reach Mars because of their radioactivity. No one took his warnings seriously. According to Lushnichenko, one only needed to change the tactics of approaching Mars.

"Do you know about multidimensionality? Do you know that one does not need to fly straight trajectories to reach a destination point, but fly though multidimensional space?"

Boriska started talking about the nature of UFOs. "We would take off, and then we would be near the Earth!" He took a piece of chalk and started drawing something on a blackboard. "There are six layers there," he says, "25 percent is the outer layer of solid material, 30 percent is the second layer, which is like rubber, the third layer - 30 percent - is metal again, and 4 percent accounts for a layer with magnetic properties. If the magnetic layer is energised, spaceships will be able to fly across the Universe."

When he once saw a TV show on Discovery about extraterrestrial creatures (he saw pictures of aliens as we commonly imagine them to be - gray skinny creatures with big egg-like heads and huge eyes), he shouted pointing his finger at the screen: "They are not Martians! We are not like that, we are more like the Lemurians and the Atlanteans. We were big - about seven meters tall, and these creatures are dwarfish. They are also cruel - they come from another galaxy, they use humans as lab mice. We had to wage war against them because they are aggressors. Our race was less aggressive, we were highly intellectual, because we could use our psychic energy!"

When he was five, he struck his parents by telling them about Proserpine - the planet that died hundreds of thousands, if not millions of years ago. "A beam struck the planet and broke it into pieces. The planet ceased to exist, but its inhabitants teleported themselves to the fifth dimension, which you call a parallel world. Planet Earth, as a living and reasonable creature, started accepting children of Proserpine, so one can come across those people here on Earth, who remember their past life on another planet, who think of themselves as aliens."

Interestingly, several years ago, Boriska predicted two major catastrophes on Earth: in 2009 and then in 2013. As we all now know, the boy's predictions did not come true. So what kind of a boy is he? Is he an Indigo child or a victim of his parents' sick ambition?

Pravda.Ru