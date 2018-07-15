World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018

France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018

France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018. 62623.jpeg

Your guide to the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia, all games, scores, scorers, tables. Here we present a one-click history of the tournament.

Thank you Russia for a splendid World Cup, great organization, wonderful hospitality, amazing experiences and that great Russian embrace of friendship to all fans who came here to enjoy the FIFA World Cup finals. The onus was on sport, the focus was on sport and millions of people came together in Russia or around Russia on TV to celebrate together the beginning of Summer. Congratulations France for a deserved victory.

Allez les Bleus! France thrashed Croatia 4-2 (the second goal gifted by Lloris).

France 4 Croatia 2

Mandzukic 18 (o.g.)  Perisic 28 Mandzukic 69

Griezmann 38 (pen.)

Pogba 59

Mbappe 65

Third Place

Belgium 2 England 0

Meunier 4

Hazard 82

Semi-finals

England 1 Croatia 2 (extra time)

Trippier 5  Perisic 69, Mandzukic 109

With Southgate, England is back and the feeling is that this young side will blossom for many years to come.

Belgium had more of the ball (60/40%) but France had more of the action, 19 shots, 5 on against 9/3, 6 shots blocked against 1.

France 1 Belgium 0

Umtiti 51

Quarter-finals

England 2 Sweden 0

Maguire 30

Dele 59

Russia 2 Croácia 2 Penalties: Croatia win 4-3

                                   Kramaric 39, Vida 101

Cheryshev 31  Fernandes 115

Nobody expected Russia to get within one penalty shot of the semi-final, on paper Croatia was far superior to the host nation. Russia came through this FIFA World Cup with flying colors, with some excellent team-work, and some brilliant passing which saw Russia's boys make incursions down both flanks and, what is rare, through the middle. Some exhilarating flowing soccer from Russia's finest, who ate the grass and honored their shirt. Full marks to team Russia, 2018! RESPECT!

Friday

France 2 Uruguay 0

Varane 40 Griezmann 61

Brazil 1 Belgium 2

R. Augusto 76  Fernandinho 13 (o.g.), De Bruyne 31

Last 16

Argentina 3 France 4

          Griezmann (pen.)  13 Pavard 57 Mbappe 64, 68

Di Maria ,Mercado 47 Aguero 90+2

Portugal 1 Uruguay 2

Pepe 55  Cavani 2 (7, 62)

Russia 1 Spain 1 Penalties 4-3 Russia

Dzyuba 41 (Penalty)

                 Ignashevich 12 (own goal) 

Croatia 1 Denmark 1 Penalties 4-2 Croatia

                M: Jorgensen 1

Mandzukic 4

Belgium 3 Japan 2

                   Haraguchi 48  Inui 52

Vertonghen 69, Fellaini 74, Chadli 90+4

Brazil 2 Mexico 0

Neymar 51

Firmino 88

Sweden 1 Switzerland 0

Forsberg 66

England 1 Colombia 1 Penalties 4-3 England

Kane 57 (pen.)   Y. Mina 90+3

Next round: Quarter-finals (Last Eight)

July 6: France v. Uruguay; Brazil v. Belgium; July 7: Russia v. Croatia; Sweden v. England

Goals by country (in second phase)

16 goals Belgium

14 goals Croatia, France;

12 goals England,

11 goals Russia

8 goals Brazil; 7 goals Spain, Uruguay 6 goals Argentina, Colombia, Japan, Portugal, Sweden; 5 goals Switzerland; 3 goals Denmark, Mexico

Goalscorers (in second phase)        

6 goals

Kane (England) 

4 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) R. Lukaku (Belgium) Cheryshev (Russia) Mbappe (France) Griezmann (France)

3 goals

Mina (Colombia) Diego Costa (Spain) Dzyuba (Russia) Cavani (Uruguay) Hazard (Belgium) Perisic, Mandzukic, (Croatia)

2 goals

Aguero (Argentina), Coutinho, Neymar (Brazil); Modric, Stones (England); Inui (Japan)  Grandqvist (Sweden);  Suarez (Uruguay) Pogba (France)

1 goal

Messi, Marcos Rojo, Di Maria, Mercado (Argentina); Batshuayi, Mertens, Januzaj, Vertonghen, Fellaini, Chadli, De Bruyne, Meunier (Belgium); R. Augusto, Firmino, Paulinho, Thiago Silva (Brazil); Cuadrado,  Quintero, Falcao (Colombia); Rebic, Rakitic, Badelj, Kramaric, Vida (Croatia); Yurary, Eriksen, Jorgensen (Denmark); Lingard, Maguire, Dele, Trippier (England); Pavard, Varane, Umtiti (France); Osako, Kagawa, Honda, Karaguchi (Japan); Carlos V. ,Lozano J., Hernández (Mexico); Quaresma, Pepe (Portugal); Gazinski, Golovin, Fernandes (Russia); Isco, Nacho, Aspas (Spain); Toivonen, Augustinsson, Forsberg (Sweden); Zuber, Xhaka,Shaquiri, Dzemaili, Drmic (Switzerland); José Giménez 1 (Uruguay)

Final

Third place

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/14-07-2018/141216-belgium_third-0/?utm_referrer=last_news_list

Semi-Finals

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/12-07-2018/141204-fifa_final-0/?utm_referrer=last_news_list

Quarter-finals

http://www.pravdareport.com/society/anomal/08-07-2018/141178-fifa_semi_finals-0/

Last 16

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/04-07-2018/141174-fica_knock_out-0/?utm_referrer=last_news_list

FIFA: Group Phase complete

http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/28-06-2018/141170-fifa_group_phase-0/?utm_referrer=last_news_list

Photo: By Кирилл Венедиктов - https://www.soccer.ru/galery/1042235/photo/718801, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=67766799

 

