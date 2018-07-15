France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
Your guide to the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia, all games, scores, scorers, tables. Here we present a one-click history of the tournament.
Thank you Russia for a splendid World Cup, great organization, wonderful hospitality, amazing experiences and that great Russian embrace of friendship to all fans who came here to enjoy the FIFA World Cup finals. The onus was on sport, the focus was on sport and millions of people came together in Russia or around Russia on TV to celebrate together the beginning of Summer. Congratulations France for a deserved victory.
Allez les Bleus! France thrashed Croatia 4-2 (the second goal gifted by Lloris).
France 4 Croatia 2
Mandzukic 18 (o.g.) Perisic 28 Mandzukic 69
Griezmann 38 (pen.)
Pogba 59
Mbappe 65
Third Place
Belgium 2 England 0
Meunier 4
Hazard 82
Semi-finals
England 1 Croatia 2 (extra time)
Trippier 5 Perisic 69, Mandzukic 109
With Southgate, England is back and the feeling is that this young side will blossom for many years to come.
Belgium had more of the ball (60/40%) but France had more of the action, 19 shots, 5 on against 9/3, 6 shots blocked against 1.
France 1 Belgium 0
Umtiti 51
Quarter-finals
England 2 Sweden 0
Maguire 30
Dele 59
Russia 2 Croácia 2 Penalties: Croatia win 4-3
Kramaric 39, Vida 101
Cheryshev 31 Fernandes 115
Nobody expected Russia to get within one penalty shot of the semi-final, on paper Croatia was far superior to the host nation. Russia came through this FIFA World Cup with flying colors, with some excellent team-work, and some brilliant passing which saw Russia's boys make incursions down both flanks and, what is rare, through the middle. Some exhilarating flowing soccer from Russia's finest, who ate the grass and honored their shirt. Full marks to team Russia, 2018! RESPECT!
Friday
France 2 Uruguay 0
Varane 40 Griezmann 61
Brazil 1 Belgium 2
R. Augusto 76 Fernandinho 13 (o.g.), De Bruyne 31
Last 16
Argentina 3 France 4
Griezmann (pen.) 13 Pavard 57 Mbappe 64, 68
Di Maria ,Mercado 47 Aguero 90+2
Portugal 1 Uruguay 2
Pepe 55 Cavani 2 (7, 62)
Russia 1 Spain 1 Penalties 4-3 Russia
Dzyuba 41 (Penalty)
Ignashevich 12 (own goal)
Croatia 1 Denmark 1 Penalties 4-2 Croatia
M: Jorgensen 1
Mandzukic 4
Belgium 3 Japan 2
Haraguchi 48 Inui 52
Vertonghen 69, Fellaini 74, Chadli 90+4
Brazil 2 Mexico 0
Neymar 51
Firmino 88
Sweden 1 Switzerland 0
Forsberg 66
England 1 Colombia 1 Penalties 4-3 England
Kane 57 (pen.) Y. Mina 90+3
Next round: Quarter-finals (Last Eight)
July 6: France v. Uruguay; Brazil v. Belgium; July 7: Russia v. Croatia; Sweden v. England
Goals by country (in second phase)
16 goals Belgium
14 goals Croatia, France;
12 goals England,
11 goals Russia
8 goals Brazil; 7 goals Spain, Uruguay 6 goals Argentina, Colombia, Japan, Portugal, Sweden; 5 goals Switzerland; 3 goals Denmark, Mexico
Goalscorers (in second phase)
6 goals
Kane (England)
4 goals
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) R. Lukaku (Belgium) Cheryshev (Russia) Mbappe (France) Griezmann (France)
3 goals
Mina (Colombia) Diego Costa (Spain) Dzyuba (Russia) Cavani (Uruguay) Hazard (Belgium) Perisic, Mandzukic, (Croatia)
2 goals
Aguero (Argentina), Coutinho, Neymar (Brazil); Modric, Stones (England); Inui (Japan) Grandqvist (Sweden); Suarez (Uruguay) Pogba (France)
1 goal
Messi, Marcos Rojo, Di Maria, Mercado (Argentina); Batshuayi, Mertens, Januzaj, Vertonghen, Fellaini, Chadli, De Bruyne, Meunier (Belgium); R. Augusto, Firmino, Paulinho, Thiago Silva (Brazil); Cuadrado, Quintero, Falcao (Colombia); Rebic, Rakitic, Badelj, Kramaric, Vida (Croatia); Yurary, Eriksen, Jorgensen (Denmark); Lingard, Maguire, Dele, Trippier (England); Pavard, Varane, Umtiti (France); Osako, Kagawa, Honda, Karaguchi (Japan); Carlos V. ,Lozano J., Hernández (Mexico); Quaresma, Pepe (Portugal); Gazinski, Golovin, Fernandes (Russia); Isco, Nacho, Aspas (Spain); Toivonen, Augustinsson, Forsberg (Sweden); Zuber, Xhaka,Shaquiri, Dzemaili, Drmic (Switzerland); José Giménez 1 (Uruguay)
Final
Third place
http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/14-07-2018/141216-belgium_third-0/?utm_referrer=last_news_list
Semi-Finals
http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/12-07-2018/141204-fifa_final-0/?utm_referrer=last_news_list
Quarter-finals
http://www.pravdareport.com/society/anomal/08-07-2018/141178-fifa_semi_finals-0/
Last 16
http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/04-07-2018/141174-fica_knock_out-0/?utm_referrer=last_news_list
FIFA: Group Phase complete
http://www.pravdareport.com/news/society/28-06-2018/141170-fifa_group_phase-0/?utm_referrer=last_news_list
Photo: By Кирилл Венедиктов - https://www.soccer.ru/galery/1042235/photo/718801, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=67766799
The US is going to ban exports of Iranian oil to the world market from November 5 of this year. In turn, Iran threatens to block the passage of oil tankers of the Gulf countries through the Strait of Hormuz
Another Summit, more bickering over pay, a clear sign of the forthcoming end of the relationship as NATO fades into the annals of yesteryear where it belongs.
The World Cup that is about to finish in Russia has shown that the Western propaganda machine has failed to create the image of Russia as a monster with "many tentacles." By and large, the Russians and the Ukrainians are close to each other