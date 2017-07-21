Pravda.ru

Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible

21.07.2017
 
Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible. 60887.jpeg

Conspirologists from The Trumpet published a formidable warning labelling Russia as the most dangerous nuclear superpower in the modern world. It stands the reason Russia should be mentioned in Biblical prophecies. Knowing the ancient biblical name of Russia, prophecies about the nation can be found in the Old and in the New Testaments.

Verse 8 of Chapter 38 of the book of Ezekiel speaks about the "latter days" that we are now living. The text of the chapter also mentions the mighty Russian empire and its "prince," whom everyone awes.

"And the word of the LORD came to me saying, 2"Son of man, set your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the prince of Rosh, Meshech and Tubal, and prophesy against him 3and say, 'Thus says the Lord GOD, "Behold, I am against you, O Gog, prince of Rosh, Meshech and Tubal."

This excerpt refers to two specific personalities. The Lord calls the title of theprince, so that we couldrecognise him. In the future, the Lord will reveal his face. Researchers believe that "Gog" stands for Russia, while "the land of Magog" is China. As for "Meshech," this name appears in Assyrian and Greek histories as Musku, Muski or Mushki-alternative spellings for Moscow. "Tubal," most likely, stands for the Tobol River and the city of Tobolsk that sits on its banks in Russia's Ural region. Rosh used to be the ancient name of Russia - the country was once called Rus. Who is the prince of Rosh,Moscow and Tobolsk? The use of all these names means that he is the autocratic ruler of all the peoples of Russia, from the west and to the east.

The reference to Moscow and Tobolsk gives an understanding of the vastness of Russia. If one analyses the above-menrtioned biblical verses, it becomes clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be the prince of Rosh, the publication says.

Second verse 38 of the of Ezekiel is dedicated to the prince, who led a 200-million-strong army that included China and other nations. Russia and China are the two key nations in the army. In the Bible, the Lord tells us about the great influence that the prince has in the world, the author of the article continues.

Back in 2005, the Russian president referred to the fall of the Soviet Union as "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century." The author of the article concludes that not only does Putin mourn the fall of the USSR, but he is determined to bring it back in the glory of the Russian Empire! Putin has driven America out from the Middle East. Now Russia has remained the only world power capable of showing influence on the region.

