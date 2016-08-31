Pravda.ru

Society » Anomalous phenomena

Most mysterious seas on the planet

31.08.2016
 
Most mysterious seas on the planet. 58754.jpeg
AP photo

From times immemorial, deep blue sea appeared to be a hostile and hazardous environment to man. Like on land, there are anomalous area in oceans and seas. In addition to the well-known Bermuda Triangle and the Mariana Trench, there are many other places in all the oceans of the world, where strange and mysterious phenomena occur.

The Sea of the Devil is a part of the Pacific Ocean, located to the south-east off Japan. It is a triangle between the islands of Honshu, Luzon, and Guam. There are various anomalies in the area of ​​the Sea of the Devil. In particular, there are no marine animals there. Seamen feel discomfort and fatigue when they find themselves in those places. In addition, there is a phenomenon of oppression of living organisms in the area. Thus, in 1978, there were successful experiments conducted on board the whaling ship "Vladivostok" to grow wheat in maritime navigation. However, when traveling in the Sea of the Devil, the seeds began to swell and burst; there was white liquid flowing out of them.

The part of the Atlantic Ocean between the Canaries, North and Equatorial streams is called the Sargasso Sea. In September 1492, the caravels of Columbus came across an enormous amount of olive-green algae in the Atlantic Ocean. The explorer wrote in his diary: "... so much grass, it seemed the sea swarmed with it." The voyage on the "floating" meadows" lasted for about three weeks. The  "meadows" were covered with many air bubbles from the plants. They reminded the Spanish sailors of Sarga - a native Spanish grape. That was the origin of the name of the sea - Mare de las Sargas - "Sea of Grapes." Jules Verne wrote in his book on discoveries in geography that the unusual sea without shores was larger than the Australian continent. He called it "a lake in the open ocean."

Superstitious sailors attributed ill reputation to "the lake." Numerous legends appeared about it saying that the sea was a haven to monsters that drag ships into the deep ... The famous writer also suggested that it was the depths of the Sargasso Sea that swallowed Atlantis with its highly developed civilization ...

Another "sea trap" is Tierra del Fuego - an archipelago off the southern tip of South America. During his first trip around the world that took place in 1520, famous traveler Ferdinand Magellan saw a lot of moving lights on the shores of this place. Some assumed that they were the lights, lit on floating boats. This gave the explorer the reason to call the islands Tierra del Fuego - The Land of Lights. Later it became known that it was local residents who signaled each other at night about the motion of unseen monsters swimming through the strait, which was subsequently named after Magellan ...

Another amazing event that occurred off the coast of Tierra del Fuego a few centuries later still remains a mystery. In October 1913, sailors on board a British ship saw an unknown drifting vessel. When they approached the ship in a boat, sailors discovered that the ship's deck was all rotten. To their horror, they found 20 skeletons on board that ship. All things and equipment were in order and on their places. The skeletons were "seated" in a usual way too, as it should be on boat a sailing vessel. Documents revealed that the ship left a port in New Zealand 23 years ago and headed for London with a cargo of wool and frozen meat. What happened to the vessel remains a mystery... However, such encounters with floating graveyards or the ships that were abandoned for unknown reasons, are not so rare in the ocean.

They say that such encounters may occur up to 300 times a year. Such vessels are known as "The Flying Dutchman." A legend says that a sailor swore in a heavy storm to go around a cape, even though it would take him eternity. For his pride, he was doomed to stay in the wild sea for good.

In 1935, Soviet academician M.V. Shuleykin put forward a version that tried to explain the mystery of "The Flying Dutchman." He suggested that there were particular infrasonic vibrations appearing during storms and strong winds on the crests of waves.  

The academician called this phenomenon the "voice of the sea." Infrasound can be spread at considerable distances, and, as shown by experiments of French scientists, it is harmful to all living beings ... Weak vibrations cause motion sickness; medium ones cause all internal organs to vibrate, which may lead to heart failure. The crew may panic in such moments, some may even jump overboard to their death. There are other versions about the mysterious phenomenon, but none of them has been confirmed yet.

Yuri Suprunenko

Yoki

Read the original in Russian








PRAVDA.RU
5690

Popular photos

Society

What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Tap water turns into oil in Siberian village
Tap water turns into oil in Siberian village
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough
Tourists abandon injured friend in mountains not to waste airplane tickets
Tourists abandon injured friend in mountains not to waste airplane tickets

Most popular

China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
China and India to oust Russia from Syria?
Bashar al-Assad's Syria is not isolated anymore. Russia, China and India have supported the Syrian president in many ways, and it is clear that Syria is close to the end of the war, while the powers...
Mysterious genealogy of Russian President Putin
Mysterious genealogy of Russian President Putin
Vladimir Putin is a relative of all royal families of EuropeRussian president Vladimir Putin was a mystery almost for everyone during the moment of his election.  He seemed to be a man with no past...
Iranian military detains US destroyer Iranian military detains US destroyer

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The constitution of the United States is dead
The constitution of the United States is dead
Turkey, Let Us Not Celebrate Yet!
Turkey, Let Us Not Celebrate Yet!
Facebook destroys Pravda in act of information war
Facebook destroys 'Pravda' in act of information war
Rio Roundup - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Americans
Rio Roundup - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Americans
Clinton and the Russia Card in the US elections
Clinton and the Russia Card in the US elections
The case for Donald Trump
The case for Donald Trump

Incidents

Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria s Aleppo
Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria's Aleppo
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike
North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service