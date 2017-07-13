Pravda.ru

Society » Family

Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?

13.07.2017
 
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?. 60833.jpeg

Alexei Vasilchuk: Well-known Russian restaurateur speaks about harmony in family and business. Secrets of success

Inna Novikova, General Director of Pravda.Ru, had an interview with Alexei Vasilchuk, co-owner of RestArt restaurant holding that owns such popular restaurants as Chayhona No. 1, Ploveberry, OBED BUFET, Live Kitchen, Project 354 and many others. Mrs. Novikova sat down with Mr. Vasilchuk to talk about love to God and people that can not be fully cognized or improved, about children who "should not have childhood," about spiritual harmony, secrets of success, plans and dreams.

Alexei Vasilchuk believes that the main goal of human life is to open the heart to God and people, because everything is interconnected. "The goal is to grow spiritually. Achieving earthly wellbeing and success is a mediocre thing," he said.

"Today we are on the 86th floor at 354 Exclusive Height restaurant for an interview with Alexei Vasilchuk, a co-owner of Rest-Art restaurant holding. You are a very positive person, you have six children, and they are all completely different, aren't they?"

"They are, absolutely."

"What do you think your prime objective as a parent is? Do you want to help every of your kids to find their way, or do you want them to continue your business?"

"For me - for me and my wife - the prime objective is to teach our children to love other people around them, to teach them to work. Of course, we want to teach them how to love God, which is natural for an Orthodox family. I always bring Taras Bulba as an example to my children. I have a dream to party at my great-grandchildren's weddings. This is not because I want to live a hundred years, but because I would like to see the future of my generation, I would like to see them become decent people. This is the most important objective. It does not matter whether they will be rich or poor and so on. Of course, it is important to teach children to work. I believe that children should not have childhood in the conventional sense of the word. Childhood means acquaintance with the world, but unfortunately, modern upbringing has changed. Today, parents try to give their children everything, but this is a wrong thing to do."

"The father has always been considered the head of the family, the breadwinner and support for others."

"He is not only the breadwinner, but also the center of the family. The father of the family is like god, this is very important, but in modern-day families priorities are changing. Many people want their children to be happy, they want kids to have everything - parents want to cherish their children."

"And then a child grows to believe that everyone owes him everything, but he owes nothing to others."

"Indeed, this is the reason why children grow selfish. One needs to explain children the difference between the good and the bad, one needs to explain what God is to them. We often talk for a long time. The relationship between parents inside the family is extremely important. However, in most long-lasting families, people often forget about love and think of it as attachment to each other.

"In today's Orthodoxy, unfortunately, the notion of humility is distorted. People are taught to be patient, to accept things. One does not need to be patient, one only needs to love. Love is a lot greater than patience. One should do things and do not expect anything in return. What do people want in their families? They always expect something from each other - 50x50. One does not need to divide, one needs to love at 100% and do at 100% - this is when everything changes."

"In the past, especially in villages, the father used to play the role of the head of the family. He was the center of everything. Every child had a lot of work to do. People had to live that way to survive. Today, life is different. How can one entrust something serious to a child? How can we show our children that life is a very complicated thing at the time when children do not see it because they live comfortably?"

"There are many ways to do it, some sort of additional education or sport could do it. I am convinced, though, that children need to work on themselves from early childhood. They need to learn how to step over themselves, how to overcome their I-don't-want-to's, to overcome their own ego. This is the most important thing.

"At the same time, parents should not terrorize their children, like they do in the army. Children need to feel love, but they should understand from early childhood that their mission is to work. It doesn't matter what they become - it is most important for people to find their place under the sun, to be happy and to work. Yevgeny Leonov said once that a happy person is the one who rushes to work in the morning and then home in the evening."

"There must be harmony."

"Yes, there must be harmony. If we talk about love, love for what you do, for the people around you, it will pay you back this way or other. We propagate giving more, and I know for myself that the more you give, the more you get, although you do not put such a goal for yourself.

"Seraphim of Sarov said: "Save yourself, and thousands will be saved around you." If you show your example that it works for you, that you are happy, people will look and see that this is a good example to follow. Moreover, in my opinion, Russia is the only country that has a great core, and this is our Lord."

"Any restaurant works on the basis of pretty much one and the same mechanism. First of all, there is delicious food, beautiful interior design, a nice atmosphere - this is what's most important. Can one expect anything new here from the point of view of the technological development?"

"It depends on the concept of cooking and the level of servicing. It changes taste qualities greatly. A few years ago there was no such thing as sous-vide. This is like a boiler, when you cook something for a long time at a low temperature. There's also cold smoking technology, combi steamers and so on. There is quite a variety of modern technologies, but of course, not all innovations are good for restaurants, because the most important thing in the restaurant business is the soul - the soul that the chef puts into what he makes, the soul that the waiter puts into how they serve. It is the person, who makes all this work, who gives all this to others - this is what's most important, and this can never be automated."

Pravda.Ru 

7201

Popular photos

Business

Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary join Turkish Stream gas pipeline project
Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary join Turkish Stream gas pipeline project
Russians spend half of their salary on mortgage
Russians spend half of their salary on mortgage
Ceylon tea celebrates 150th anniversary
Ceylon tea celebrates 150th anniversary
The US dollar will decline like the British pound
The US dollar will decline like the British pound
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia s pioneer in growing berries
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia's pioneer in growing berries

Society

Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Why Russians do not want to move to Western countries
Crimea: One way road
Crimea: One way road
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0
Confederations Cup Final: Germany 1 Chile 0

Most popular

Russian defence industry ready to build 100-ton monster ICBM and ghost trains
Russian defence industry ready to build 100-ton monster ICBM and ghost trains
The Russian industry is ready to build a 100-ton ballistic missile, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said. According to him, the same can be said about the Barguzin railway-based missile system...
Trump's "Western Civilization": The most idiotic speech in history
Trump's "Western Civilization": The most idiotic speech in history
Donald Trump has long been the protagonist, craving the limelight, basking in attention and living on the knife-edge of reality TV adrenalin rushes. It works in New York, to a lesser extent in...
Russian Navy works on special surprise for the West Russian Navy works on special surprise for the West

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Syria and the pigfaced insolence of the USA
Syria and the pigfaced insolence of the USA
G20: Letter from an American to Russia and Russians
G20: Letter from an American to Russia and Russians
Trump can t improve relations with Russia
Trump can't improve relations with Russia
Iraq: Will Tony Blair Finally Stand Trial for his part in the Supreme International Crime ?
Iraq: Will Tony Blair Finally Stand Trial for his part in the "Supreme International Crime"?
Washington and the Hackneyed Russiagate story
Washington and the Hackneyed Russiagate story
Hating Uncle Putin: The New American Agenda
Hating Uncle Putin: The New American Agenda

Incidents

ISIL terrorists announce their leader s death
ISIL terrorists announce their leader's death
US bombers fly above disputed waters of South China Sea
US bombers fly above disputed waters of South China Sea
Nikki Haley and the poisoner in the kitchen
"Nikki" Haley and the poisoner in the kitchen
Russian tourist killed in Abkhazia
Russian tourist killed in Abkhazia
Man opens fire at Moscow office
Man opens fire at Moscow office
Postal package with jigsaw puzzle contained 30 kilos of drugs
Postal package with jigsaw puzzle contained 30 kilos of drugs

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service