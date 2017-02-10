Pravda.ru

Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?

The filming of a motion picture about the death of the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk will start on February 18th. The film will star Colin Firth and Matthias Schoenaerts. The scenario was written by Robert Rodat, known for his work on such films ad "Saving Private Ryan" and "Patriot."

According to Le Figaro, the crew was ready to start filming last autumn, although there was no permission received from the Russian authorities.

While submariners are fighting for life on board the sunken submarine, their families struggle against political obstacles on the way to their rescue, the synopsis to the film runs, Le Figaro wrote.

The film is based on the materials collected by British reporter Robert Moore.

Pravda.Ru requested an expert opinion from Russian cultural activists in an attempt to find out what kind of a product Hollywood wants to make about the Kursk submarine disaster. We asked this question to People's Artist Nikolai Burlyaev.

"Why are they still digging into the subject of the Russian submarine disaster? What should Russia say in return?"

"This is an idle question. There are many other more interesting things to think about than a film about a Russian submarine."

"Do you think that the film will be a piece of propaganda, as a result of which most of the USA and half of the EU are convinced, for instance, that it was the USA that defeated Hitler's Nazi Germany? Will they distort history in the film?"

"Russia can be self-sufficient in the field of cinema. We do not have to play up to the West at this point. If the Americans want to make a film with the participation of Russia, why do they want to interfere into our affairs and culture? How can a foreigner, even a talented actor, such as Colin Firth, show the inner world of a Russian person? How can they show the essence of the Russian soul? Of course, the film will have the American aftertaste to it.

Film critic and TV presenter David Shneiderov said that it would stupid to ban the film about the Kursk submarine disaster in Russia.

"I would not say that they are restless about the subject of the Kursk submarine tragedy. They are not lining up to make a film about the Kursk. Yet, they are most likely interested in the subject. Kathryn Bigelow made a film about the K-19 submarine, a brilliant movie staring Harrison Ford and Liam Neeson. It was an excellent film, in which Russian officers were very well portrayed. The Kursk submarine disaster shocked the whole world, and it was a story, in which we did not show  our best side."

"Do you think that the filmmakers will distort history?"

"In one of Quentin Tarantino's films, Hitler dies in an explosion. Has anyone said anything against it - the Russians or the Germans? No one has, because this is cinematography, where elements of fiction are always present. At the same time, I think that American filmmakers should consult Russian experts on the subject while working on the film because the scenario should correspond to reality. After all, there was such a film as "Lenin in October." It was nothing but a bunch of lies, but we didn't care."

