Pravda.ru

Society » Showbiz

Matilda: Unwanted controversial movie about last Russian emperor

14.09.2017
 
Matilda: Unwanted Russian movie about last Russian emperor. 61264.jpeg

Apparently, an official ban on the distribution of Alexei Uchitel's controversial motion picture "Matilda" will not be required. Russian cinemas and distribution networks refuse to play the movie because of threats of arson and other aggressive actions.

According to the most recent information, Russia's largest network of cinemas - the conglomerate of "Cinema Park" and "Formula of Cinema" (the network accounts for 612 cinema halls in 74 movie centres) decided to remove "Matilda" from their schedule. A press release from the company said that the decision was based on "unlawful actions on the part of opponents" of the film. According to experts, the decision will cut the planned box office by 20 percent.

Rumour has it that another large network  - Karo Film - intends to make the same decision. The network administration allegedly asked law enforcement agencies to provide unprecedented security measures to let viewers watch "Matilda."

Several days ago, "Matilda" premiered in Vladivostok, the capital city of Russia's Far East. Predictably, the viewers were not shocked, but rather disappointed: the scope of the campaign against Uchitel's film suggested cinema-goers would see something absolutely shocking and outrageous.  Shortly before the premiere, someone "mined" a local shopping centre. The premiere took place in Vladivostok, but was cancelled in Moscow, where spokespeople for Illusion Cinema referred to "technical reasons."

On the one hand, some women demand the makers of the Matilda trailer should be punished, because they promised them "to uncover the secret of the Romanovs' family." A relevant report was submitted to the St. Petersburg office of the Federal Arbitration Court of Russia.

On the other hand, some mentally unstable men drive UAZ vehicles loaded with fuel and gas cylinders into movie theatres (where, incidentally, Matilda was not shown).

The whole story is unfolding about the film, the production of which was coordinated at the Ministry for Culture. Natalya Poklonskaya, former prosecutor of the Crimea, currently an MP, drew public attention to the dark side of the film production finance. In response, Alexei Uchitel's lawyer asked competent authorities to look into Poklonskaya's accusations.

Natalia Poklonskaya has long been opposed to "Matilda" provoking unhealthy, if not sectarian, sentiments among Orthodox believers. In St. Petersburg, an attempt was made to set fire to the Lendok studio on August 31, where the creative team was working on the filming of Matilda. Cars were burned near the office of Alexei Uchitel's lawyer. In Yekaterinburg, the above-mentioned mentally unbalanced man rammed a minivan at a local cinema centre at about 5:00 a.m.

Poklonskaya refers to 100,000 signatures collected by supporters of the ban to show the film at Russian cinemas. After the arson incident in Omsk, the administration of the affected building decided to insure the property before the premiere of the scandalous motion picture.

At the same time, the hype about the film is devoid of any meaning. The financial side of the issue, that is, the allocating of funds for the shooting and the proper expenditure of money, is not directly related to the ban on the distribution of the film in Russia.

Writer and supporter of monarchy, Elena Chudinova, author of highly controversial books "The Mosque of Notre Dame" and "Winners," had this to say to Pravda.Ru on the subject:

"I was born in the USSR and I am against censorship. Everyone has the right to express their opinion! Yet, as a taxpayer, I have the right to demand that such filth should not be financed from the budget. One can not finance this! Let them make such films with their money and then show them in a small cinema! Orthodoxy is de facto our state religion. Why insult sanctity?"

"No matter how your opponents may try to slander the image of the last Russian emperor, this is completely pointless. Take the lives of saints. There are many saints, starting with Mary of Egypt, who could not be characterised as saints at first."

"But the tsar and his loved ones were murdered, they were stabbed with bayonets, their bodies were abused, but they could not destroy the memory of the last emperor. This memory still lives on!"

In a nutshell, the position of a well-known monarchist and public figure is as follows: one can not encroach on freedom of conscience by imposing bans.

Indeed, if we take a look at just a few Orthodox saints, including, for example, the saints of Equal-to-the-Apostles Constantine or Vladimir, St. Alexander Nevsky or St. Peter and Fevronia, we will see that before their glorification, many of them had had dark periods in their lives that contradicted to their subsequent worldview and their sanctification. The film by Alexei Uchitel does not touch upon the martyrdom of the last Russian emperor in prison and during his execution, the film neither defames nor disgraces the sanctity in any way. To crown it all, the film does not take away from the image of the Russian Tsar as a faithful and virtuous family man.

Reference: "Matilda" is a Russian historical drama film directed by Alexei Uchitel to be released on October 26, 2017. The film tells the story of a relationship between prima ballerina Matilda Kshesinskaya and Tsarevich Nikolai Alexandrovich (Nicholas II).

The film tells the story of the romantic relationship between the heir to the Russian throne, Nikolai (Nicholas) Romanov, and prima ballerina of the Imperial Theater, Matilda Kshesinskaya, from the moment when the 22-year-old crown prince and the 18-year-old dancer met for the first time in 1890 till the coronation of Nicholas II and his wife Alexandra Feodorovna in 1896.

The trailer to the film suggest that the plot of the film is based on the "love triangle" between Nicholas II, his wife and Matilda Kshesinskaya, in which Nicholas, before and after his marriage, dashes between the two women, Matilda and Alexandra, whereas the latter is portrayed as a vindictive and envious lady.

Alexander Artamonov
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

7098

Popular photos

Business

Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple s special event
Cyborg from Russia became a star of Apple's special event
Russia to take crypto currencies under control
Russia to take crypto currencies under control
Russian banking sector undergoes major transformation
Russian banking sector undergoes major transformation
Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies
Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies
US poultry producers want to inundate Russia with Bush s legs again
US poultry producers want to inundate Russia with Bush's legs again

Society

German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart
German scientists name food products dangerous to the heart
Ukraine bans Russian language and Russian school buses too
Ukraine bans Russian language and Russian school buses too
Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Twenty interesting facts about Russia that you never knew before
Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres
Mass evacuations in Russia as bombs were reported in schools and shopping centres
Liverpool thrashed, Zenit unbeaten
Liverpool thrashed, Zenit unbeaten
Champions: CSKA pulls off great result
Champions: CSKA pulls off great result

Most popular

Israel and Syria fight for Russian meat-grinding 'Terminator'
Israel and Syria fight for Russian meat-grinding 'Terminator'
Israel's interest in the Russian machine is particularly interesting. As is known, back in 1967, after the Six-Day War, Israel, a very young country back then, began to use captured Soviet armoured...
Russia tells Armenia where to sit
Russia tells Armenia where to sit
Armenia joined the Eurasian Economic Union in 2015. The country joined the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, the CSTO, in 1992, having received trade preferences and military assistance from...
Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship Iran challenges Israel to play game of Battleship

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

North Korea: The other side of the coin
North Korea: The other side of the coin
9/11, 16 Years Later: No Memory, No Truth, No Justice
9/11, 16 Years Later: No Memory, No Truth, No Justice
BLAST: The definition of the foreign policy of the USA
BLAST: The definition of the foreign policy of the USA
Washington will not let Moscow reconcile Kabul and Taliban
Washington will not let Moscow reconcile Kabul and Taliban
The people of Afghanistan have had truly enough of Western imperialist barbarism
The people of Afghanistan have had truly enough of Western imperialist barbarism
Is sustainable peace possible?
Is sustainable peace possible?

Incidents

Hermitage cats killed during fire at St. Petersburg s iconic museum
Hermitage cats killed during fire at St. Petersburg's iconic museum
Abandoned Soviet cinema collapses in Moscow suburban town
Abandoned Soviet cinema collapses in Moscow suburban town
Myanmar and Rohingya: More than meets the eye?
Myanmar and Rohingya: More than meets the eye?
Explosion occurs in the Paris subway system
Explosion occurs in the Paris subway system
Moscow school shooting: Teen boy attacks teacher and students
Moscow school shooting: Teen boy attacks teacher and students
South Korea military start using ballistic missiles in drills to intimidate North
South Korea military start using ballistic missiles in drills to intimidate North

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service