Confederations Cup: Russia kicks off

18.06.2017
 
Confederations Cup: Russia kicks off. 60689.jpeg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Russia 2 New Zealand 0 was the result of the opening game of the Confederations Cup which comprises a competition between the winners of the seven confederations plus the host nation of the next FIFA World Cup, in this case Russia.

The Groups

Group A

Russia (Host nation FIFA 2018) Mexico (CONCACAF) Portugal (Winner UEFA 2016) New Zealand (Oceania Football Confederation winner 2016)

Group B

Cameroon (2017 Africa Cup of Nations) Chile (2015 Copa América) Australia (2015 Asian Cup winner) Germany (Winner FIFA 2014)

 

The matches

Saturday June 17

Group A Russia 2 New Zealand 0

Saint Petersburg Stadium

Boxall 31 (own goal)

Smolov 69

17 shots, 9 on target (2 goals, 2 blocked, 6 saved) and 8 off was Russia's production tonight in which a fluid display of football swept the visitors off their feet. That said, New Zealand had their chances especially towards the end of the match and proved why the All Whites were such a sensation in the 2014 World Cup. However Russia dominated and put on a firm and sound display of football, the players with the most remarkable performances being Glushakov and Smolov, who had 4 shots on goal.

The Russian key to the match was pace and aggression, moving players onto the ball and running off the ball at the same time.

 

Next games

 

Sunday June 18

Group A

Portugal Mexico

Group B

Cameroon Chile

Monday June 19

Group  B

Australia Germany

Wednesday June 21

Group A

Russia Portugal

Mexico New Zealand

Thursday June 22

Group B

Cameroon Australia

Germany Chile

Saturday June 24

Group A

Mexico Russia

New Zealand Portugal

Sunday June 25

Group B

Germany Cameroon

Chile Australia

 

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

Sports Editor

timothy.hinchey@gmail.com

Twitter: TimothyBHinchey

 

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey specialized in long distance running as a teenager and in 1974, at 16 years of age, achieved a time of 13.30.01 in the five thousand meters and a year later, a time of 28.00.21 in the ten thousand meters in regional competitions, however he chose not to enter competitive sport and preferred to play football (Soccer), handball, tennis, judo, Krav Maga, table tennis and badminton in his free time. Today at 58 years of age, he continues to play the same sports as a participant and maintains an active interest in all modalities as a spectator and commentator, beginning and ending each day with a routine of TaiJi.

 


