Pravda.ru

Society » Real life stories

Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?

01.08.2017
 
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?. 60957.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

We all want to live comfortably, not not everyone has an opportunity to buy even essential goods. Those who can't find a good job in their place of permanent residence tend to go to work in another town or country.

How do migrants live in Russia? Why is the number of migrants in Russia growing? We talked about the problems that migrants face in Russia in an interview with president of the Federation of Migrants of Russia, Vadim Kozhenov.

"What problems do migrants come across in Russia most?"

"First and foremost, it is the problem of document registration. When a person arrives in Russia, he or she is supposed to register themselves and obtain migration registration. Work permits will be issued to migrants depending on which country they come from. If it is a country of the Commonwealth of Independent States (former Soviet republics - ed.), a person will receive a work patent.

"Each region of Russia has multifunctional centers, where these patents are issued to migrants. If a migrant comes from a country of the Eurasian Economic Union (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia - ed.), they do not need a patent. A person needs to come to conclude a work contract and receive medical insurance.

"Another most commonplace problem with migrants in Russia is the non-payment of salaries. Employers may deceive their migrant employees quite often. We have two criminal cases pending, in which 120 people appear as victims. They are mostly women, who worked in the cleaning industry but never saw any money from their employers."

"Is it true that the crime rate is higher among migrants than among citizens of Russia?"

"I can not say not sure. At the same time, I understand that migrants are always less secure about themselves. A person who has not received money for months and has a family at home is a lot more prone to committing illegal actions than a person who is doing well. I admit that there are extremist groups and criminal circles that may take advantage of such situations. I would not just blame migrants ascribing everything to their mindset. In their majority, they are nice people, who come here to work. Sometimes, though, other people make them experience extreme situations. This is a very complex question."

"How do migrants address their housing problem? Does the state help?"

"The state does not help. We are a democracy, we have private capital, a market economy, and I would not say that the state looks into this problem. If there is a family of migrants, who comes here to live and they rent a flat, then nobody cares. Sometimes, though, there are up to 20 people living in one apartment. This may cause problems to neighbors. These days, however, there are up to six-eight people living in one flat, and this I consider normal. Dormitories are, of course, more convenient for migrants, but small ethnic conflicts may occur there often."

"Many migrants in Russia complain that their driver's license is not valid in Russia. How do you address this problem?"

"On June 1, a relevant law came into force. Many have not even heard about the law. If a driver's license falls under the convention, a person should simply come and take an exam. If the license does not fall under the convention, then he must finish the driving school, that is, he must learn everything from scratch.

Ikbal Durre
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Migrants inundate Moscow
4317

Popular photos

Business

Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
Planet Earth: Serious problems
Planet Earth: Serious problems
USA s new sanctions against Russia split European Union
USA's new sanctions against Russia split European Union
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam
The economic system swallowed the ecological system
The economic system swallowed the ecological system

Society

Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers

Most popular

Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
In Serbia, a local resident made a video of unidentified flying objects in the sky over the city of Doni Milanovac
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
War! It's all out war, and nothing can call the pitbulls off of Trump, Putin, and Russia - other than the total defeat of those in the USA who are sending the attack dogs, the Deep State hell bent on...
Russia and Armenia create unified army Russia and Armenia create unified army

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
Is Turkey the next country for a proxy and long war of the Transnational Elite?
Is Turkey the next country for a "proxy and long war" of the Transnational Elite?
U.S. President Trump: Politics is war.
U.S. President Trump: "Politics is war."
Trump s Gender Bender Blunder
Trump's Gender Bender Blunder
Saudi Arabia: The Tragedy of the Ships of the Desert.
Saudi Arabia: The Tragedy of the "Ships of the Desert."
United States drowning in an ocean of subjectivism
United States drowning in an ocean of subjectivism

Incidents

Georgia panics as South Ossetia captures oil pipeline
Georgia panics as South Ossetia captures oil pipeline
Why the war in Afghanistan will last forever
Why the war in Afghanistan will last forever
China strengthens troops on border with North Korea
China strengthens troops on border with North Korea
Russia to take mirror measures if USA ships lethal weapons to Ukraine
Russia to take mirror measures if USA ships lethal weapons to Ukraine
Domino effect may take America to open war with Syria
Domino effect may take America to open war with Syria
Armenia declares danger of war because of Russia
Armenia declares danger of war because of Russia

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service