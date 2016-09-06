Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave

AP photo

US President Barack Obama preferred not to meet with President of the Philippines, who promised to curse "the son of a whore" at the ASEAN summit for all the disrespect that the United States had paid to the Philippines.



"You must be respectful. Do not just throw away questions and statements. Son of a whore, I will curse you in that forum," Duterte was quoted by as saying by AFP. "We will be wallowing in the mud like pigs if you do that to me."



Barack Obama, according to the Associated Press, canceled the meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.



Instead of having a meeting with Duterte on September 6, Obama will meet with President of the Republic of Korea, Park Geun-hye, AFP said with reference to spokesperson for the National Security Council at the White House, Ned Price.



The emotional comment from the Philippine president appeared after Barack Obama suggested touching upon the murder of more than 2,000 Philippines in the course of the efforts of the Philippine authorities to curb crime after Duterte was elected president. When Duterte took office, he gave permission to citizens to kill drug traffickers and criminals, having promised to protect the Filipinos before the court.



The move triggered mass executions of drug traffickers, thieves, rapists and murderers. Hundreds and even thousands of criminals turned themselves in to police not to be torn to pieces in the streets.



"They first need to understand the problems that my country faces before they talk about human rights," said Détente before he continued with making an infamous comment about the US president.



Before that, Duterte called US Ambassador Philip Goldberg a "homosexual" accusing him of interfering in internal affairs of the island nation.



Later, however, Duterte admitted that he was sorry about the scandal. "We are sorry that the comments were seen as a personal attack on the US president," the press secretary of the Philippine president said.



Duterte later said he and Obama agreed to postpone the meeting.



In 2015, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott promised to "shirt-front" Russian President Putin at the summit of G20 in Brisbane. On the eve of the summit, Abbott said that he did not want and was not going to shake hands with Putin.



After that, Australian and Western media reported that a group of Russian warships arrived in international waters near Australia. Putin arrived in Brisbane, where he shook hands with Tony Abbott and took part in a formal photo shoot with koala bears.



Soon after the summit, by the way, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott resigned.



Politonline



