This is what they do to rapists in different countries of the world

10.03.2017
 
In China, a rapist is sentenced to death penalty or castration. Victims of rape often remain silent in China, because traditional culture holds "being raped a shameful act". Suffice it to say, rape is still a taboo topic in Chinese culture with victims being rejected by the society.

In North Korea, a rapist is sentenced to be shot, while his victim can join the firing squad. 

In Afghanistan, a victim can also become an executioner for the rapist. Rape victims are more stigmatised than rapists in the country. Raped women are punished under Muslim Law. According to the law, if a woman is raped, she has to marry the man who raped her in order to keep her honour. 

In Russia, a person convicted of rape is imprisoned for up to 30 years. 

In Egypt, they practice a strange prevention of crimes, when convicts get publicly hanged. 

In the Netherlands, rapists can be jailed periods from four to fifteen years. However, it is not only sexual intercourse, but a French kiss that can be considered an act of rape.  

In Iran, the country that is widely known for its cruel punishments even for petty crimes, a convicted rapist is sentenced to death penalty by shooting or hanging. If a convict avoids death penalty, he can be sentenced to torture or life in jail. More than 15% of executions in Iran are actually rape cases.

In Saudi Arabia, a person found guilty of rape would be shot immediately after the trial. Rapists are beheaded in public, and the body and the head are stitched together afterwards. Rapists can also be sentenced to death by stoning. 

In Israel, a rapist can be sentenced to a prison term from four to 16 years. 

In the United Arab Emirates, a convicted rapist is executed during seven days after sentencing. 

Only 2-8% of rapes are falsely reported, the same percentage as for other felonies. Nearly 1 in 10 women have experienced rape by an intimate partner in their lifetime. 55% of rape or sexual assault victimizations occur at or near the victim's home, and 12% occur at or near the home of a friend, relative, or acquaintance. There is an average of 293,066 victims ages 12 or older of rape and sexual assault each year in the U.S. This means 1 sexual assault occurs every 107 seconds.  1.5% of all men have been raped and 47% of bisexual men have experienced some form of unwanted sexual contact in their lifetime. 60% of child sexual abuse cases are perpetrated by someone the child knows outside the family, and 30% are assaulted by family members. 

Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service