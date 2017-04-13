Europeans beg refugees not to rape them

Wolfgang Schaeuble, Germany's Finance Minister, stated that Muslim migrants in Europe should look for other places of residence if they are unwilling to accept the European lifestyle.

Migrants with their own views on life should understand that there are better places for them in the world, said Schaeuble. "There are better places in the world to live under Islamic law than Europe," he said, Reuters reports.

Europe is currently experiencing most serious migration crisis since the times of WWII. The crisis occurred as a result of a number of armed conflicts and economic problems in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa. According to EC Frontex, as many as 1.8 million migrants arrived in the European Union in 2015. The influx of refugees has increased the level of crime in Europe, including acts of sexual violence committed against European women.

Several days ago, a refugee from Ghana dragged a young woman (23) from her tent and raped her while she was on a camping holiday with her boyfriend (26) near Bonn, Germany. The attacker held the machete against the girl's throat and said he would kill her if her boyfriend tried to stop him, the Daily Mail reports.

The migrant was arrested a week later in Siegburg: a passer-by identified him from a police photofit picture. The offender threw a rucksack at an officer, when the police were trying to arrest him. It turned out that the backpack had been stolen shortly before the migrant raped the German woman. A DNA test later confirmed his sexual contact with her.

European newspapers are full of other reports on the same subject: migrants attack pregnant women, a teen migrant stabbed a young refuge camp worker, refugees' children kill their European peers. Male refugees arrange sex safari trips, in which they harass and rape European women.

Not that long ago, an imam of a Danish mosque defended even child rape, because it was part of their culture, as he said.

Perhaps one of the sickest stories on the subject was told by Norwegian politician Karsten Nordal Hauken. The politician was raped in his home by Somali refugee. The attacker was arrested and jailed for 4.5 years before the Norwegian authorities decided to deport him to Somalia. However, Hauken, the victim, stated that he felt guilty that his rapist would be deported to his home country, where he may suffer again, The Daily Mail reported.

"I am a heterosexual man who was raped by a Somalian asylum seeker," Nordal Hauken said. "My life fell into ruin, but now I feel guilty about him being sent out of the country," he added.

