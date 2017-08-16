Pravda.ru

Society » Real life stories

Women finally come back to Russian Air Force

16.08.2017
 
Women finally come back to Russian Air Force. 61070.jpeg
Women pilots Polina Osipenko, Valentina Grizodubova and Marina Raskova. Photo by Ivan Shagin

According to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Krasnodar Aviation School will accept not only young men, but also girls for the first time in recent history this year. Are female pilots coming back to Russia's Air Force since the time of the Great Patriotic War or does Russia follow the example of many countries of the world, where military women pilots do not surprise anyone?

In Russia, many of those who were born in the USSR, are familiar with a song from a classic Soviet film, in which men pilots sing: "First of all, first of all - the planes. But what about girls? Well, girls come next!" The plot of the film unfolds in a female regiment of small aircraft, in which light training aircraft, or biplanes, were used as light bombers that could inflict accurate and sensitive attacks on the enemy at extremely low altitudes and speeds at night. Fascists dubbed Soviet women pilots "night witches" - the name clearly indicates the horror that the enemy experienced as a result of those raids.

Also read: 35 facts about phenomenon of Russian women

During the war, girls would fly not only obsolete biplanes, but also modern for that time dive-bombers Pe-2. The 125th Women's Bomber Aviation Regiment named after Hero of the Soviet Union Marina Raskova conducted more than a thousand sorties during the war.

After the Great Victory, women were not very popular in military aviation. Second Soviet woman-cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya had been trained in the Kaluga aviation flight technical school before her space career; she also had the title of an instructor pilot and several world records. Nevertheless, it was believed that women pilots and Air Force were two incompatible things.

Nowadays, there are many women pilots in many armies of the world. In Indian Air Force, for example, there are about a thousand of them (out of 12,000 pilots). In the United States, ladies fly even fighter jets. Most recently, women obtained an opportunity to become pilots in Pakistan, even though this country is a conservative Muslim nation.

Also read: Russian women as seen through foreigners' eyes

Of course, female pilots have certain drawbacks (from the point of view of their superiors, of course) associated with their sex, such as, for example, the risk to go on maternity leave. Yet, they have many advantages too, thanks to which women are in demand for a number of army professions that require long routine work, increased responsibility and high tolerance of sleepless nights (evolutionary adaptation to maternal duties), patience and intuition when making important decisions.

Yuri Nosovsky
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Training of the Russian Air Force for Victory parade
3752

Popular photos

Business

Russian cheese producers need at least ten more years of sanctions
Russian cheese producers need at least ten more years of sanctions
Planet Earth: Serious problems
Planet Earth: Serious problems
Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
USA s new sanctions against Russia split European Union
USA's new sanctions against Russia split European Union
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam

Society

Soviet Union to rise from ashes in 21st century
Soviet Union to rise from ashes in 21st century
USSR s Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
USSR's Dyatlov Pass tragedy: Tourists died during tests of neutron weapons
Vatican s Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Vatican's Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Street racers from Moscow go to Sochi to test their luxury cars
Street racers from Moscow go to Sochi to test their luxury cars
Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia s Far East
Greenland whale stuck at river mouth in Russia's Far East
Russians start drinking less
Russians start drinking less

Most popular

USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
the Americans have decided to break off all relations with ISIL. Certain representatives in the CIA had tried to manipulate terrorist organisation in the past, but the USA has ended it on state and...
World's healthiest and oldest living people share their secret recipe
World's healthiest and oldest living people share their secret recipe
The valley of the Hunza River on the border between India and Pakistan is known as an "oasis of youth". The life span of the inhabitants of the valley reaches 110-120 years. Those people are hardly...
The day before the war? North Korea calls off ambassadors The day before the war? North Korea calls off ambassadors

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Fire & Fury: US is a totalitarian fascist police state
Fire & Fury: US is a totalitarian fascist police state
American Fire n Fury atrocities against North Korea: Finding a perspective
American Fire n' Fury atrocities against North Korea: Finding a perspective
Borneo (Kalimantan) - A frontline for survival of our planet
Borneo (Kalimantan) - A frontline for survival of our planet
Rex Tillerson: A glimmer of hope cut short
Rex Tillerson: A glimmer of hope cut short
Virginia: Time for reflection?
Virginia: Time for reflection?
For Russia With Love, Trump Is Right And The Congress Is Wrong
For Russia With Love, Trump Is Right And The Congress Is Wrong

Incidents

The day before the war? North Korea calls off ambassadors
The day before the war? North Korea calls off ambassadors
Knockout game comes to Ukraine, where man knocks out young woman and jogs away
'Knockout game' comes to Ukraine, where man knocks out young woman and jogs away
Transnistria: World War Zero being reloaded to provoke Russia
Transnistria: World War Zero being reloaded to provoke Russia
Iran asking for trouble again, USA happy to give it
Iran asking for trouble again, USA happy to give it
Saboteur tells of instructions from Security Service of Ukraine to attack Crimea
Saboteur tells of instructions from Security Service of Ukraine to attack Crimea
Tensions on Korean Peninsula receding, Chinese official says
Tensions on Korean Peninsula receding, Chinese official says

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service