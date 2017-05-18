Pravda.ru

Society » Real life stories

Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants

18.05.2017
 
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants. 60507.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

International scientific conference "Export of Democracy and Network Technologies in the Modern Social and Political Process" was held in Moscow on Thursday, May 18.

The participants of the conference discussed problems of spreading "colour revolutions," mobilisation of opportunities of social networks and electronic media. Other topical issues of "export of democracy" were discussed within the framework of modern methods and technologies of social communication that have become realities of the 21st century.

In the opinion from Director General of the Centre for Political Information Alexei Mukhin, modern-day democracy has evolved into an "export product" that some countries try to "sell" to others while deciding for themselves whether this or that country meets democratic norms or not.

"This product has depreciated and even gone bad a little bit. People do not trust those who sell democracy anymore," the expert said. In his opinion, one can introduce the notion of a "humanitarian operation" as a way to force feuding parties to peace and provide necessary facilities for territories during hostilities and afterwards. As an example, he cited the activities of the Russian Defence Ministry in Syria.

"There are hostilities and bombings in Syria, but at the same time, they are building a political system and infrastructure in the region for civilians to ease their existence in the area of hostilities," the expert said, Vzglyad reports.

In addition, Mukhin said, it is possible to introduce the concept of "export of security and sovereignty." "No geopolitical player in the world, except Russia, offers such services in the world today. Russia guarantees Syria its sovereignty. The US was supposed to do this, but the Americans have been abusing their position of the world's leading state for decades, since the 1990s, undermining the sovereignty of a number of countries, such as Iraq, Libya and so on," the political scientist said.

According to international journalist Yevgeny Primakov, non-profit organisations involved in humanitarian projects have played an important role in the so-called "Arab Spring."

"These are groups and organisations that have been dealing with such issues as rights of the Copts, protection of women's rights, projects to improve urban environment, educational projects," said the expert. This kind of activity evoked sympathy on the part of the local population. Yevgeny Primakov said that since the beginning of the events in Egypt in January 2011, the US has spent about $40-45 million on local unregistered NGOs that were working in the form of groups. At the same time, the United States fell into the trap by supporting all sorts of ultra-right and ultra-conservative organisations that have been viewed since the Cold War as a counterweight to leftist political forces. As a result, those organisations were prepared best to seize control of the street.

Leading experts, historians, political scientists, sociologists, public figures from Russia and foreign countries (France, Italy, Spain, Israel, USA, Belarus, Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, Uzbekistan) were invited to the conference. The conference was organised by the Russian State Humanitarian University and the Foundation for Historical Perspective.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


USA no longer able to stage revolutions
4116

Popular photos

Business

Oil prices continue climbing
Oil prices continue climbing
Russia regains status of world s largest granary
Russia regains status of world's largest granary
One Belt, One Road, but not for India and Japan
One Belt, One Road, but not for India and Japan
China launches hydrocarbon revolution
China launches hydrocarbon revolution
Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Has shale oil future in the US?
Has shale oil future in the US?

Society

Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Religious fervour
Religious fervour
Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Europa League: United versus Ajax
Europa League: United versus Ajax
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants

Most popular

China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
The name of China's brand new aircraft carrier has turned out to be a surprising one in the Russian translation. China chose the name for its aircraft carrier as a result of nationwide Internet voting
NASA spacecraft captures three huge UFOs silhouetted against the Sun
NASA spacecraft captures three huge UFOs silhouetted against the Sun
NASA published photos of the reverse side of the Sun, on which three UFOs were spotted. The photos were taken by STEREO spacecraft
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump
Explained: The Western obsession with Russia
Explained: The Western obsession with Russia
Donald Trump and Theresa May - Partners in Planning Armageddon?
Donald Trump and Theresa May - Partners in Planning Armageddon?
Chelsea Manning Goes Free, Julian Assange and Ed Snowden Doomed
Chelsea Manning Goes Free, Julian Assange and Ed Snowden Doomed
Kiev Roulette: Another corpse in Kiev
Kiev Roulette: Another corpse in Kiev
President Putin: Here is a Fresh Idea that Works
President Putin: Here is a Fresh Idea that Works

Incidents

Kaspersky Lab finds WannaCry creators in North Korea
Kaspersky Lab finds WannaCry creators in North Korea
Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA
Kim Jong-un sets forth nuclear ultimatum to USA
Ukrainian footballer pushed his girlfriend out of high-rise window
Ukrainian footballer pushed his girlfriend out of high-rise window
USA s strategic game: North Korean nuclear weapons belong to China
USA's strategic game: North Korean nuclear weapons belong to China
Ukraine breaks ceasefire in Donbass 50 times in one week
Ukraine breaks ceasefire in Donbass 50 times in one week
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow
Russian special services warn of possible chemical attack in Moscow

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service