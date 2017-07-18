Pravda.ru

Society » Real life stories

Fidget spinners annoy Russian supervisory agencies

18.07.2017
 
Fidget spinners annoy Russian supervisory agencies. 60864.jpeg
AP photo

Taking into account many parents' growing concerns about their children's addiction to fidget spinners, Russia's consumer protection agency Rospotrebnadzor ordered a study to determine how the toys affect children's behaviour and health.

Fidget spinner is a toy that originally appeared in the US. It is believed that the toy appeared as a harmless tool to help its user concentrate attention and calm down the nervous system. Another version says that the toy was designed for the rehabilitation of children suffering from serious neurological disorders. In Russia, rotating toys became all the rage in April of this year. People began to actively order spinners on the Internet.

In May of this year, the increasing demand for spinners made several phone-making factories in China switch to the production of fidget spinners. In Moscow, one can find spinners selling at every metro station. Their primary customers are children and adolescents.

However, according to Rospotrebnadzor officials, parents and school teachers are concerned about the popularity of the toys, because spinners negatively affect children's performance and behaviour at school. It turns out that the toy does not settle children's nerves nor does it help them concentrate. On the contrary, it dispels attention and even makes children aggressive.

Rospotrebnadzor in cooperation with research organizations in the field of health care for children and adolescents will thus study the influence of spinners on children's health, including possible negative consequences.

In the meantime, the agency strongly recommends parents should carefully watch their children's addiction to the toy and pay special attention to possible chemical smell or increased noise of products. If these shortcomings are discovered, it is strongly recommended to discard defective toys immediately.

Pravda.Ru 

2420

Popular photos

Business

Russians spend half of their salary on mortgage
Russians spend half of their salary on mortgage
What to expect from Russian economy before 2020?
What to expect from Russian economy before 2020?
Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary join Turkish Stream gas pipeline project
Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary join Turkish Stream gas pipeline project
Ceylon tea celebrates 150th anniversary
Ceylon tea celebrates 150th anniversary
The US dollar will decline like the British pound
The US dollar will decline like the British pound
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?
Capital outflow from Russia: Why do investors leave?

Society

Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Russians describe their attitude to Ukraine
Russians name their biggest fears
Russians name their biggest fears
I m an idiot and I vote
I'm an idiot and I vote
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Do modern children deserve their careless childhood?
Fidget spinners annoy Russian supervisory agencies
Fidget spinners annoy Russian supervisory agencies
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts
Man survives electric shock of 6,000 volts

Most popular

US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
The US combat aviation has taken control of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. This is the legend of Sea Breeze 2017 international sea drills that started in the Black Sea on July 10. American patrol...
Russian MiG-31 shoot down cruise missile in stratosphere
Russian MiG-31 shoot down cruise missile in stratosphere
The missile was launched from the water area of the Sea of Okhotsk. It was flying at an altitude of more than 12 kilometers at a speed three times the speed of sound
Russian and Chinese fleets put pressure on NATO in the Baltic Sea Russian and Chinese fleets put pressure on NATO in the Baltic Sea

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

What s happening on British bases in Cyprus?
What's happening on British bases in Cyprus?
Trouble in Paradise USA
Trouble in Paradise USA
Renegade Deep State spreads its epidemic/pandemic: PTDS (Putin Trump Derangement Syndrome)
Renegade Deep State spreads its epidemic/pandemic: PTDS (Putin Trump Derangement Syndrome)
Washington and the Hackneyed Russiagate story
Washington and the Hackneyed Russiagate story
International relations: Accountability for criminal actions
International relations: Accountability for criminal actions
Yemen - Court Battle Exposes UK-Saudi Arms Deals And Humanitarian Tragedy
Yemen - Court Battle Exposes UK-Saudi Arms Deals And Humanitarian Tragedy

Incidents

US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
US readies to sink Russian submarines in the Black Sea
Armenia declares danger of war because of Russia
Armenia declares danger of war because of Russia
North Korean regime may change any moment
North Korean regime may change any moment
Postal package with jigsaw puzzle contained 30 kilos of drugs
Postal package with jigsaw puzzle contained 30 kilos of drugs
Domino effect may take America to open war with Syria
Domino effect may take America to open war with Syria
Destruction of ISIL: Far-fetched victory for Trump, never-ending war in reality
Destruction of ISIL: Far-fetched victory for Trump, never-ending war in reality

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service