Pravda.ru

Society » Real life stories

Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger

19.04.2017
 
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger. 60322.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

How to stop Islamophobia in Russia? How to put an end to numerous attempts to separate people of different religions for the goal of destroying Russia? Inna Novikova, General Director of Pravda.Ru media holding talked about it in an interview with Maxim Shevchenko, human rights activist, journalist, member of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights.

"After the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg, you said that the level of Islamophobia in the Russian society has increased very much. To which extent does it relate to the fear of people and the policy of the state?"

"I did not say that it was the bombings of the St. Petersburg metro that raised the level of Islamophobia in Russia. I believe that terrorist attacks are manifestations of war declared against Russia. For me, terrorists are not people who share an integral worldview, Islamic or communist, etc. Modern-day terrorists are simply zombies, psychopaths stuffed with ideas and psychotropic drugs at times. They are manipulated by the people who stay very far away from those ideological concepts, for which terrorists go to kill people.

"I believe that the level of Islamophobia in Russia is already too high. This level does not meet the interests and goals of the Russian state and the Russian society. Muslims, the overwhelming majority of Muslims, are not just visitors in Russia - they are indigenous people. Muslims have been living in Moscow from the moment when the city was founded.

"We are a union of two great religions, a brotherhood of different peoples. Those who try to sow seeds of hatred towards Islam or Christianity, as well as Judaism, because the Khazars also stood at the base of this space of civilization, they try to disunite the Russian people and destroy Russia.

"The union of monotheistic religions that has developed on the territory of Russia has to deal with never-ending attacks and challenges. The forces that propagate Islamophobia in the Christian environment propagate Christianophobia in the Islamic environment. There is anti-Islamic propaganda even in official media outlets. We do not have Muslim experts on Russian television, even though there are nearly 30 million Muslims living here. They do not show Muslims on TV even though we have such territories as Tatarstan, Bashkiria, the Caucasus - this is a huge diaspora."

"There are Muslim experts, but not too many."

"They simply block them. I very much respect the Armenian people, but when we discuss the Islamic issue in a studio, and we have three Armenians and not a single Muslim present, a strange feeling arises. I know many people in Dagestan or Ingushetia - they are modern, very intelligent, highly educated experts and scholars, who understand many aspects about the Islamic world, and not only Islamic. Alisher Usmanov, for example, is Muslim, he owns the Kommersant and other holdings."

"But he does not give comments on political events."

"He comments on economic events. In general, I believe that this is an absolutely wrong trend. Plus, all these campaigns against Muslim veils - they are not against a piece of cloth only. They use it as a pretext to put pressure on people, to make them move."

Interview conducted by Inna Novikova
Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Eid al Adha in Moscow. No comments







PRAVDA.RU
4190

Popular photos

Business

Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
China discovers largest gold deposit
China discovers largest gold deposit
Ukraine to return Russian debt, it’s no better than Nigeria
Ukraine to return Russian debt, it’s no better than Nigeria

Society

Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
Champions League Quarter Finals
Champions League Quarter Finals
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger

Most popular

Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Interview: I asked about her impressions regarding Syria and its people, and she replied, frankly: "Syria is not what the mainstream media wants us to believe it is. One has to see it, to understand...
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea may have the ability to launch missiles with warheads filled with nerve gas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. the USA supposedly considers only two options for the situation to...
Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
The myopic foreign policy of the USA
The myopic foreign policy of the USA
Making America Great Again , by reducing the world to Ashes?
"Making America Great Again", by reducing the world to Ashes?
The West s obsession: Target Russia
The West's obsession: Target Russia
Why should Russia listen to the West?
Why should Russia listen to the West?
A key project drawing Russia and Turkey nigh: The Turkish Stream
A key project drawing Russia and Turkey nigh: The Turkish Stream

Incidents

Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war
Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war
Nuclear strike coming tomorrow? Pentagon and North Korea ready for war
Nuclear strike coming tomorrow? Pentagon and North Korea ready for war
WWIII in the making: North Korea makes final warning
WWIII in the making: North Korea makes final warning
USA to send additional aircraft carriers to North Korea
USA to send additional aircraft carriers to North Korea
Pyongyang s military parade forces Trump to put his tail between his legs
Pyongyang's military parade forces Trump to put his tail between his legs
USA drops megabomb on Afghanistan
USA drops megabomb on Afghanistan

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service