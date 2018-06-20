World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Society » Real life stories
Author`s name Contributor submission

From where I stand: "We need men who will stand up for the rights of women and girls"

Society » Real life stories

From where I stand: "We need men who will stand up for the rights of women and girls"

From where I stand:

E. Wilkins Nah is one of 15 public prosecutors at the frontlines of the fight against sexual and gender-based violence in post-conflict Liberia. By combining his legal experience with knowledge on survivor-centred response, he is working to end impunity and ensure justice for survivors.

When I took over as County Attorney (Prosecutor) in Bong County, I had no understanding of how to deal with cases of rape or other cases on violence against women because I had never been trained in this area.

I only knew how to deal with the legal aspects of a case, and didn't consider the special needs of a survivor, like medical and psycho-social support or confidentiality. It was only after I received the training sessions through UN Women that I became aware of the ethical principles of dealing with cases of violence against women. Today, when I receive these cases, my first concern is to ensure a proper referral pathway for the survivor-first, does she have access to a health facility, is she receiving proper service at the police station, does she have a psychosocial counselor, and finally, the legal proceedings in the court.

From my experience of prosecuting sexual and gender-based violence cases, the root cause of this violence is that culturally, women are considered as (inferior) subjects under men's authority. The level of awareness of the rights of women and girls is very low, especially in rural communities.

I think when someone is not directly involved in dealing with these cases, they tend to underestimate the magnitude of the problem. Violence against women and girls, especially rape is a problem that is destroying the social fabric. When you see that most survivors are children, it is mind-boggling. 

There is need for more work to curb this situation. We must all work together because tomorrow it could hit close to home. No one is safe.

We need a mass movement led by men in raising awareness of the effects of these acts of violence. We need men who will stand up for the rights of women and girls."

Wilkins Nah, 43, is among nearly 173 individuals in central Liberia, including police officers, prosecutors, health and social workers, who have been trained in the provision of rapid and coordinated medical, counselling and prosecutorial services for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence through the Joint Programme on Sexual Gender-based Violence and Harmful Traditional Practices. The programme is being implemented in collaboration with UN Women, UNICEF, UNFPA, UNDP, UNHCR and a number of Liberian ministries, and funded by the Government of Sweden. Through his work, Nah is contributing towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 on gender equality and its target on ending violence against women, as well as SDG 16, which promotes peace and justice.

Photo: E. Wilkins Nah, County Attorney of Bong County in Central Liberia. Photo: UN Women/Winston Daryoue

Source http://www.unwomen.org/en/news/stories/2018/6/from-where-i-stand-e-wilkins-nah

 

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics girls women
Comments
Topical Analytics
Real life stories
From where I stand: "We need men who will stand up for the rights of women and girls"
Soccer
More surprises: Japan and Senegal, Russia through
Columnists
North Korea can never trust the USA
Readers' top
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
Russia may voluntarily return Crimea to Ukraine
Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow
USA threatens to pull out from treaty that holds the Earth together
North Korea can never trust the USA
Now reading
Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam?
Europe
Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam? Видео 
Venezuela's Constituent Assembly, Econimic and Media Warfare
Americas
Venezuela's Constituent Assembly, Econimic and Media Warfare
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Europe
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17 Видео 
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
Europe
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
News All >
Woman gives birth in commuter train near Paris and receives unimaginable gift
Saudi football team thought they would die as their plane caught fire during landing
Sweden, Belgium and England
Mexican football fans trigger slight earthquake as they celebrate their team's victory at World Cup
Russia demands USA should destroy chemical weapons and declassify Novichok files
Saudi footballers to be punished for losing World Cup opener to Russia
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea

Russian small missile ships - the Grad Sviyazhsk and the Great Ustyug - set off for a mission to the Mediterranean Sea

Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
Russia may voluntarily return Crimea to Ukraine
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russia may voluntarily return Crimea to Ukraine
Real life stories
Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow
Americas
USA threatens to pull out from treaty that holds the Earth together
Columnists
North Korea can never trust the USA

North Korea has missiles and nuclear weapons because the US has been threatening it with invasion and nuclear weapons since 1953. The threat of war in Korea has its roots in Washington and not in Pyongyang

North Korea can never trust the USA
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
Asia
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russia may voluntarily return Crimea to Ukraine
Economics
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
News from the Kremlin
Putin has nothing to say regarding pension reform in Russia

President Vladimir Putin has not released an official statement yet about his position on the issue of the pension reform in Russia

Putin has nothing to say regarding pension reform in Russia
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
Asia
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
Economics
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
US-led coalition strikes Assad's army in Syria
Contributor submission From where I stand: "We need men who will stand up for the rights of women and girls" Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey More surprises: Japan and Senegal, Russia through Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Harun Yahya 'Turkey's choice' is not only Turkey's Harun Yahya
Comments
Pentagon to deliver F-35 fighter bombers to Turkey bypassing Congress approval
Russia may voluntarily return Crimea to Ukraine
Ukrainian Fleet is rotting away
Russia may voluntarily return Crimea to Ukraine
Ukrainian Fleet is rotting away
Russia improves Uran-9 combat robotic machine
Russia improves Uran-9 combat robotic machine
Putin Forever
Angela Merkel accused of raping and killing German teen
Pentagon to deliver F-35 fighter bombers to Turkey bypassing Congress approval
Ukrainian Fleet is rotting away
Russia improves Uran-9 combat robotic machine
Kremlin declassifies Kim Jong-un's letter to Putin
Woman gives birth in commuter train near Paris and receives unimaginable gift
Kremlin declassifies Kim Jong-un's letter to Putin
The future of oil
Pentagon to deliver F-35 fighter bombers to Turkey bypassing Congress approval
Russia may voluntarily return Crimea to Ukraine
Ukrainian Fleet is rotting away
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
Russia may voluntarily return Crimea to Ukraine
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed