Brave Morocco bow out

Hopefully Morocco will keep its team and its coach together because the Atlas Lions are one touch away from glory

Group A

Uruguay 1 Saudi Arabia 0

Suarez 23

Group B

Portugal 1 Morocco 0

Ronaldo 4

How Portugal survived this match intact is an enigma, how a team which played like Morocco is already out of the competition is another. However after two matches and without a goal scored, except for an own goal, Morocco is an example of what happens if you play well but do not put the fish in the net. Portugal marches on with four points from two games, in this one without being able to string two passes together. Hopefully next time Fernando Santos will drop Guedes, put Bruno Fernandes in the centre with Gelson and João Mário and use André up front alongside Cristiano. There is no point in bringing fresh blood into the side if the new players are not used, in positions they are used to playing in.

IR Iran 0 Spain 1

Diego Costa 54

Group A Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Russia 2 2 0 0 8 1 7 6

Uruguay 2 2 0 0 2 0 2 6

Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0 6 -6 0

Egypt 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0

June 25 Uruguay v. Russia; Saudi Arabia v. Egypt

Group A

Russia 5 Saudi Arabia 0

Gazinski, 12 Cheryshev 43, 90+1

Dzyuba 71 Golovin 90+4

One must give a warm embrace to the Saudi side, playing during Ramadan which means they were not allowed to eat from sunrise (in strict fasting not even water is allowed) but the scoreline speaks for itself.

Uruguay 1 Egypt 0

José Giménez 90

Russia 3 Egypt 1

A.Fathi 47 (own goal) Cheryshev 59 Dzyuba 62

Mohammed Salah 73 (pen.)

For those who thought that Russia would not get past the group stage, the response is eight goals to one, six points and a team which plays as a block, using the flanks but also drawing back to thwart attacks. The game against Uruguay now appears as an objective test which Portugal and Spain will be watching with interest. Suddenly the notion appears that Russia may not be such an easy opponent, especially when the boys are eating the grass, as they did tonight against Egypt.

Group B Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Iran 1 Morocco 0

Own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz 95'

Portugal 3 Spain 3

Cristiano Ronaldo 3 Diego Costa (2) 23, 54; Nacho 58'

Portugal 1 Morocco 0

Cristiano Ronaldo 4´

IR Iran 0 Spain 1

Diego Costa 54

(3' penalty, 44 e 87)

Portugal 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 4

Spain 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 4

Iran 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3

Morocco 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0

June 20 Iran v. Spain; June 25 Spain v. Morocco; Iran v. Portugal

Group C Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

France 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3

Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

June 21 Denmark v. Australia; France v. Peru; June 26 Australia v. Peru; Denmark v. France

Group C

France 2 Australia 1

Griezmann 58 pen. Jedinal 62 pen.

Pogba 81

Peru 0 Denmark 1

Yurary 59

Group D Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3

Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

June 21 Argentina v. Croatia; June 22 Nigeria v. Iceland; June 26 Nigeria v. Argentina; Iceland v. Croatia

Group D

Croatia 2 Nigeria 0

Etebo 32 o.g.

Modric 71 pen.

Argentina 1 Iceland 1

Aguero 19 Finnbogason 23

Group E Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

June 22 Brazil v. Costa Rica; Serbia v. Switzerland; June 27 Serbia v. Brazil; Switzerland v. Costa Rica

Group E

Serbia 1 Costa Rica 0

Kolarov 56

Brazil 1 Switzerland 1

Coutinho 20 Zuber 50

Group F Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Rep. Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

June 23 Rep. Korea v. Mexico; Germany v. Sweden; June 27 Rep. Korea v. Germany; Mexico v. Sweden

Sweden 1 Rep. Korea 0

Grandqvist 65 (Pen.)

Group F

Germany 0 Mexico 1

Lozano 35

Group G Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 0 3

England 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3

Tunisia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Panama 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

June 18 Belgium v. Panama; Tunisia v. England; June 23 Belgium v. Tunisia; June 24 England v. Panama; June 28 Panama v. Tunisia; England v. Belgium

Belgium 3 Rep. Korea 0

Mertens 47; R. Lukaku 69, 75

England 2 Tunisia 1

Kane 11, 90+1 Sassi 35 (pen.)

Group H Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Average Points

Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3

Senegal 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3

Colombia 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

June 24 Japan v. Senegal; Poland v. Colombia; June 28 Japan v. Poland; Senegal v. Colombia

Group H

Colombia 1 Japan 2

J. Quintero 39

Kagawa 6 (pen.) Osako 73

Poland 1 Senegal 2

Cionek 37 (own goal); Niang 60

Krychowiak 60

The Groups and their FIFA ranking (x)

Group A Russia (66) Saudi Arabia (67) Egypt (46) Uruguay (17)

Group B Portugal (4) Spain (8) Morocco (42) IR Iran (36)

Group C France (7) Australia (40) Peru (11) Denmark (12)

Group D Argentina (5) Iceland (22) Croatia (18) Nigeria (47)

Group E Brazil (2) Switzerland (6) Costa Rica (25) Serbia (35)

Group F Germany (1) Mexico (15) Sweden (23) Rep. Korea (61)

Group G Belgium (3) Panama (55) Tunisia (14) England (13)

Group H Poland (10) Senegal (28) Colombia (16) Japan (60)

Goals by country Goalscorers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 4

Russia 8 Cheryshev (Russia) 3

Diego Costa (Spain) 3

R. Lukaku (Belgium) 2

Kane (England) 2

Gazinski (Russia) 1

Dzyuba (Russia) 2

Golovin (Russia) 1

Portugal 4

Spain 4

Belgium 3

Croatia 2

England 2

France 2 Griezmann (France) 1

Pogba (France) 1

Modric (Croatia) 1

Japan 2 Kagawa (Japan) 1

Osako (Japan) 1

Senegal 2 Niang (Senegal) 1

Uruguai 2 Suarez (Uruguay) 1

Argentina 1 Aguero (Argentina) 1

Australia 1 Jedinak (Australia) 1

Brazil 1 Coutinho (Brazil) 1

Colombia 1 Quintero (Colombia) 1

Denmark 1 Yurary (Denmark) 1

Egypt 1 Mo Salah (Egypt) 1

Iceland 1 Finnbogason (Iceland) 1

Mexico 1 Lozano (Mexico) 1

Poland 1 Krychowiak (Poland) 1

Serbia 1 Kolarov (Serbia)

Sweden 1 Grandqvist (Sweden) 1

Switzerland 1 Zuber (Switzerland) 1

Tunisia 1 Sassi (Tunisia) 1

José Giménez 1

Nacho (Spain) 1

Mertens (Belgium) 1

Now who will that winner be?

FIFA World Cup 1018: A forecast

Now just weeks away from the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, let us predict who will win and what will happen. My prediction is rosy and Russia-friendly.

As the kick-off date draws near for the first match of the tournament, Russia versus Saudi Arabia in Group A, let us take a look at the groups and predict which team will win... and what will happen during the event.

First-off, the organization of FIFA events starts years before the gates open for the reception ceremony, since as soon as a country is chosen, FIFA sets up an office and controls everything from logistics to the finer details of the (re)construction of the stadiums. That, coupled with Russia's experience in organizing major international events should see the tournament run smoothly.

So tough luck for those in the international media waiting for the slightest slip-up to pounce on and tarr all Russians with the same filthy brush. That does not mean they will not try. We already have reports in the British media warning fans not to express gay behavior in public. What does that mean? Thatr the England fans will turn up in skirts or pink ballet dresses? The point is that you respect the culture you are visiting. Gay couples cavorting on lawns in the middle of London French-kissing with their hands down another's trousers may be considered kosher but Russians in general are more conservative and traditional in their behavior and consider that displays of affection are a private matter to be done behind closed doors. The "gay" thing with Russia is not about homophobia, it is the fact that it is illegal to disseminate pornography to minors, period.

True, the Russian people are not used to the more revolting behavior displayed by some England fans abroad, getting drunk, urinating in public, shouting and screaming and attacking people when they cannot hold their beer. That does not mean that most Russians are waiting to kick the crap out of the England fans when they arrive - quite a few Russians are disinterested by soccer anyway, and of those who like the game enough to turn up at the stadiums, only a small fraction will be looking for trouble, as is the case with the England fans themselves - most are well-behaved, like a few beers but in general are as civilized as anyone else. Only the few rowdy ones get the fans a bad name. And grab the headlines. So again, no problems there, either.

They will keep trying to find horror stories, they will turn over every stone and pebble, they will be looking to fine the smallest detail to smear Russia with but they will find nothing unless, of course, they stage it. The event will be a splendid occasion of friendship, an ode to soccer as the global communicator and will end as a shining example of that great Russian hospitality, the fans coming back home saying Russia is a great place, brimming with culture, the people are hospitable and friendly and the hospitality trade, ranging from hotel bed to dinner table, is second to none. FIFA 2018 will kick-start a new era of Russia-friendly relations as smiles replace scowls and the world wakes up to see that Russia is in fact a cool place and Russians are cool people.

And this is the main point, an international event with soccer at center stage as the great communicator among peoples. Interestingly, soccer has this capacity and other sports do not, being considered as niches. Cricket, for example, is more popular than soccer in the Indian sub-Continent but has not taken off in countries outside the British Commonwealth, maybe because a full game takes five days and during the game they break for lunch and tea.

Soccer is perhaps the fifth professional competitive sport in the USA behind basketball, baseball, American football and ice hockey, all of which have match-points with reduced concentration spans, as in wham bam thank you Ma'am! Ten seconds from strike to strike.

But elsewhere, soccer, starting its life as "AsSOCiation Football" , a game played under the norms of the English Football Association, which drew up the primordial rules of today's favorite sport, is the key mover of the masses. True, the game has been around for thousands of years - the Romans played a game with a pig's bladder, but rather than running with the "ball", they used to stand in a circle and see how many touches they could give with the feet or head before it hit the floor. A similar game was played in the Royal Courts of Japan and China. In Latin America, more specifically in the Amazon, the Native Americans play a game called Head Ball, in which only the head can be used to move the ball around the field and to shoot for goal.

Soccer has all the ingredients for a collective association around a flag, or a color (the reds versus the blues) and soccer clubs, now in many cases a hundred-plus years old, have gained a kudos or a gravitas as social agents, becoming "More than a Club" as Barcelona brands itself, or as FC Porto fans feel in Portugal. This collective association continues to live outside the soccer stadium, where grown men spend two hours on Saturday afternoons bawling obscenities, hurling torrents of abuse or else encouraging their team, or even applauding the opponent, and enters the social arena with conversations from Sunday to Friday studded with reference to past or future games, soccer gossip about transfers of players and always with the pronoun "we" used to speak about the team or club.

In short, soccer has become a proxy ego and a collective "id", which does not have to be a bad thing. I myself spend the Summer months every year deriding the ape-like behavior of soccer fans and deriding the take-over of the media by soccer, especially in the countries where I spend most of my time (Brazil, Angola and Portugal, things in Russia are more balanced) but then again I can already feel that soccer wave coming over me as I get more and more hysterical, until I find myself standing right in front of my TV (sometimes two TVs with two different games) (when I am not at the games) with a large beer in my hands, a table full of snacks, shouting instructions and waving my arms around,

Now call that childish for a man in his late fifties, or whatever, that, ladies and gentlemen, is emotion, something which a game of ping-pong would never engender.

So 2018 will be a great occasion for Russia to embrace the world with love and friendship, accept the results in a sporting manner, make a lot of friends and congratulate the winner. For the fans who travel or who stay at home following the games on TV, this is an opportunity to see the real Russia, meet the real Russians, enjoy Russian food and beer (try Baltika 12), encounter Russian hospitality, go back home happy and...congratulate the winner.

Now who will that winner be?

The first two teams in each group after three games pass to the knock-out round. Group A 1 plays Group B 2; Group B 1 plays Group A 2 and so on:

A1xB2; B1xA2 C1xD2; D1xC2 E1xF2; F1xE2 G1xH2; H1xG2

This probably means Uruguai v. Spain; Russia v. Portugal; France v. Croatia; Peru v. Argentina; Brazil v. Mexico; Switzerland v. Germany; Belgium v. Colombia; England v. Poland

Passing to the next phase:

Uruguay and Portugal, France and Argentina; Brazil and Germany, Belgium and England

The quarter-finals would be France v. Uruguay; Portugal v. Argentina; Brazil v. Belgium; Germany v. England

Winners: Uruguay, Brazil, Portugal, Germany

Brazil v. Portugal in the final; Uruguay v. Germany for third place

Prediction: Portugal to win by 2-1.

Photo: Por Mos.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=62305555

