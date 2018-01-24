World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Society » Real life stories
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

After Paddington Bear, Russia cracks down on Stalin's death

Society » Real life stories

Russia's Ministry for Culture has withdrawn the distribution licence from British satirical comedy "The Death of Stalin." The film was to be released in Russia on January 25, but this is not going to happen now as the film has been banned in the country.

After Paddington Bear, Russia cracks down on Stalin's death. 61870.jpeg

Pavel Pozhigailo, an official, who had seen the motion picture at a special screening at the ministry, said that there were scenes of unmotivated violence in the film, where people were bullied and shot.

A group of lawyers of the ministry also sought the withdrawal of the distribution license from the British film. In their appeal, the lawyers noted that the purpose of the comedy was to incite hatred and enmity, humiliate dignity of Russian (Soviet) people and propagate inferiority of a person on the basis of their social and national identity. The above, the lawyers said, should be regarded as signs of extremism. In their opinion, the distribution licence is subject to withdrawal if it is revealed that the reviewed film contains information, the dissemination of which is prohibited by the legislation of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture tried to push back the premiere of "The Adventures of Paddington-2" for two weeks from January 18 to February 1. Russian film distributors initiated a major scandal, and the ministry issued a new license to the cartoon film from January 20.

That was the first precedent in Russia, when the premiere of a motion picture would be pushed back. Deputy director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, Nikita Danyuk, believes that it is inadmissible to violate the rights of filmmakers or people who want to distribute a particular film in cinemas. In an interview with Pravda.Ru editor-in-chief Inna Novikova, Mr. Danyuk said that the Russian Ministry for Culture was trying to walk on thin ice.

"Minister for Culture, Medinsky, stated that the release of the new Paddington movie was supposed to be delayed to increase the box office of the Russian film about Soviet basketball players, "Moving Up." Do you think Russia should have some sort of protectionist policy in relation to our films?"

"This is quite thin ice. We should have the protectionist policy, but it must be competent and effective. "Moving Up" is a good film, and I recommend seeing it, but the problem is different. Russian film directors and script writers use the financial support from the state to launder this money and eventually make low quality films. It will be impossible to achieve a high level of quality in the domestic cinematography without natural selection and competition with Hollywood films. As long as we live in the capitalist system, this kind of special restrictive measures against foreign films are unnecessary. Changing the schedule for film premieres is not the ultimate goal. The goal is to achieve a higher quality of products that cinema-goers buy tickets for. People will go to see good films, and "Moving Up" has proved it.

"The ultimate goal for any cinema is to make money. If there's another Hollywood popcorn blockbuster, they will opt for it. Healthy protectionism is absolutely normal and natural. The problem is that big money and big markets make various interests collide, and the one who lobbies their interests better, wins."

Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian

Topics stalin russian films
Topical Analytics
Economics
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
Real life stories
After Paddington Bear, Russia cracks down on Stalin's death
Games
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
Readers' top
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks?
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon
Now reading
Russia tests new T-80 tank
Video
Russia tests new T-80 tank
Russia gets rid of world’s most powerful nuclear submarines
Economics
Russia gets rid of world’s most powerful nuclear submarines Видео 
Tatiana's Day: Day of all Tatianas and students
Real life stories
Tatiana's Day: Day of all Tatianas and students
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
Economics
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
It is about time Russia should exit Western project

The USA does not have a picture of the strong Russia, and the Americans will never allow Russians become strong. Sanctions show how obvious the conflict is

It is about time Russia should exit Western project
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
Columnists
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
News from the Kremlin
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks?
Asia
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Columnists
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea

Fearing that peace might break out with the two Koreas talking to each other, Washington instructed South Korean President to keep the message about anything but peace

U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Politics
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Asia
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Europe
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
Conflicts
US military advisers killed in Turkish air strike in Syria

According to sources in Syria, two US military advisers were killed in Afrin. However, there if no official confirmation to this information

US military advisers killed in Turkish air strike in Syria
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
Europe
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
Technologies and discoveries
Russia to build its own space station without USA and Europe
Asia
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Lyuba Lulko Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov After Paddington Bear, Russia cracks down on Stalin's death Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Tillerson must go!
Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon
US military advisers killed in Turkish air strike in Syria
Suddenly, the Democrats are willing to fund the wall
Russia considers exiting Council of Europe
Iran offers alliance with Russia to counter USA in the Middle East
Iran offers alliance with Russia to counter USA in the Middle East
The Green Africa project
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Europe's largest mosque to be built in Crimea
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Russia considers exiting Council of Europe
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Europe's largest mosque to be built in Crimea
Iran offers alliance with Russia to counter USA in the Middle East
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
After Paddington Bear, Russia cracks down on Stalin's death
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed