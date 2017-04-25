Pravda.ru

Society » Real life stories

$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?

25.04.2017
 
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?. 60356.jpeg

Former US President Barack Obama will address the conference of financial company Cantor Fitzgerald. It was said that Obama's fee for the speech, which he is expected to deliver in September 2017 is to make up $400,000.

Obama has thus outstripped former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who in the past was paid the largest-ever fee for a public speech.

Former US President Bill Clinton would be paid up to $200,000 dollars for his public appearances after resignation, whereas George W. Bush - 175,000 dollars.

Forty-fourth US President Barack Obama made his first post-office public appearance on April 24. "I'm always optimistic when things look like they're sometimes not going the way I want," he said.

Pravda.Ru requested an expert opinion on the subject from professor at the Moscow State University named after Lomonosov, Doctor of Political Science at Moscow State University, Andrei Manoylo.

"Obama has broken Clinton's record on the amount of the fee for his speech. Do you think that these enormous amounts for lectures from former leaders could be bribes or a form of money-laundering?"

"I think that this could be a form to cash money. It does not make sense to bribe Obama. He is not going to return to big politics. Asking Obama's opinion on certain issues in the form of lectures does not make any sense either. After all, Obama can hardly teach anyone real politics. Most likely, such a large fee will be awarded to him with a view to cash some money for someone else.

"There is very strict fiscal control in the American financial system, and it is not easy to withdraw money for no particular reason. There are offshore companies that can do this, but this is very risky. Yet, it is possible to pay a fee for a lecture to a former US president, given that he is going to subsequently return 3/4 of the fee that he will need to cash and tax.

In pictures:

"There could be a certain propagandistic effect here too. If Obama starts traveling from one city to another, this could also mean that he was a genius president. The fee worth $400,000 is unprecedented! If you recall the typical size of General Flynn's fee for speaking at very large summits, he would normally receive not more than $30,000-50,000. This is a normal fee for a high-ranking official. Four hundred thousands dollars for Obama is a thing beyond limits."

"Are you sure Obama will never return to big politics? Why?"

"Yes, I am sure. Barack Obama is not an independent figure. He is a protege of the Clintons. He is, in fact, an artificial project, grown in an incubator. They made him president to solve questions in the interests of the Clintons clan, the interests of the Democratic Party were secondary. They needed a switchman, and Barack Obama had become one. Now, when Trump takes office as president, extras are not needed anymore. If there is a new round of political struggle coming, they will hire new people."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

3879

Popular photos

Business

Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
China discovers largest gold deposit
China discovers largest gold deposit

Society

State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Why is America s heroin problem getting worse?
Why is America's heroin problem getting worse?
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?

Most popular

Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA
Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he would take part in international forum "One Belt - One Way" which is expected to take place in China on May 14-15 of this year
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
An upgraded version of the strategic Tu-160 bomber aircraft, also known as the "White Swan," is to be passed into service only in 2022 in the amount of 30-50 pieces. The new "Swan" has significantly...
Dead alien found on Mars Dead alien found on Mars

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Trump - In North Korea you will be murdering human beings!
Trump - In North Korea you will be murdering human beings!
Interview: North Korea teaches that a small, blocked country may resist US domination
Interview: North Korea teaches that 'a small, blocked country may resist' US domination
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
What kind of a Turkey is expected to come from the aftermath of the referendum?
What kind of a Turkey is expected to come from the aftermath of the referendum?
The new political scenario: Populism versus The Establishment
The new political scenario: Populism versus The Establishment
Making America Great Again , by reducing the world to Ashes?
"Making America Great Again", by reducing the world to Ashes?

Incidents

North Korea shows video of simulated missile attack on US city
North Korea shows video of simulated missile attack on US city
Russia warns of fabricated chemical attack near Damascus
Russia warns of fabricated chemical attack near Damascus
ISIL terrorists use mustard gas to attack US and Australian advisers in Iraq
ISIL terrorists use mustard gas to attack US and Australian advisers in Iraq
UN, USA, EU can do nothing to contain North Korea
UN, USA, EU can do nothing to contain North Korea
Pyongyang s military parade forces Trump to put his tail between his legs
Pyongyang's military parade forces Trump to put his tail between his legs
USA wants to dismember Libya into three states
USA wants to dismember Libya into three states

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service