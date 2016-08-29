Pravda.ru

Society » Real life stories

Why denouncing terror attacks is not enough

29.08.2016
 
Why denouncing the terror attacks is not enough. 58725.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

By Harun Yahya

Past several months of the world, saw horrific scenes of violence, terrorism, clashes and even a coup attempt. From Istanbul to Baghdad, Dacca to Medina, Gaziantep to Ankara, innocent people were struck and targeted by unimaginable evil. I hope that very soon these atrocities come to a definitive halt and the world finally sees the days of love and harmonious co-existence that it has been longing for.

Terrorism should always be strongly condemned regardless of the underlying reasons of this horrible act, as there can be no excuse or justification for terror. Slaughtering defenseless people simply because they had differing ideas or just because they used offensive remarks is nothing short of sheer barbarism.

Those who perpetrate their outrageous massacres using the name of 'Islam' and calling it 'jihad' are actually murderers according to the Qur'an as the Qur'an states that killing defenseless, innocent people is outright tyranny. God bans terrorism and all similar acts of violence and condemns those who are engaged in such acts. Ironically this barbaric, violent and horrible radicalism is acting in the name of Islam.

Needless to say, the overwhelming majority of the world's Muslims are peaceful and they denounce these horrible acts of terrorism. Yet, this doesn't change the fact that radicalism is spreading and growing like a cancer in the Islamic world. For this reason, if peaceful Muslims merely settle with condemning such acts and then retreat into the background without trying to understand the reasons for it, or working to cure the illness, the onset of more disasters will be inevitable.

Furthermore, many Muslims who consider themselves peaceful believe in the very same superstitions that feed the ideology of the radicals. If a Muslim doesn't resort to violence, but still harbors a blind enmity toward the non-believers, refers to non-Qur'anic resources as justification for his bigoted mindset, he is but another prisoner of the same false ideology. For this very reason, the first step should involve understanding the nature and causes of radicalism and finding ways to solve it within Islam.

Terrorism will not end by rallies, or condemnation by world leaders, or simply by saying 'Islam is the religion of peace'. The Islam of the Qur'an - freed from the fabricated hadiths and traditional interpretation of the bigots - is the religion of peace, and there is coexistence, freedom of thought and expression in the Qur'an. However, Islam of radicals and bigots is far beyond this, and to solve this problem, it is imperative that the Islamic world is shown these facts persistently, with evidence from the Qur'an, and sufficient explanations and through educational campaigns. Indeed, a wide-ranging campaign is urgently needed to purge the Islamic world from the superstitions inflicting it. The support of the Western world is certainly important, but the real duty in this undertaking lies upon Muslims.

The best way of freeing people from this bigoted philosophy is a systematic and accurate education program. It is essential for religious education in Muslim countries to be based on only the Qur'an. New generations must learn the faith from the Qur'an itself, not from fundamentalist books consisting of superstitious hadiths.

The fanatical perspective, also referred to as fundamentalism, leads people into darkness. Fanatics are excessively devoted to their own ideas and reject all other ideas and are often all too willing to implement policies of violence when they regard that as necessary.

Since they are blind to the truth, they have no compunction about responding to contrary ideas with aggression. For that reason, the people of the world are increasingly divided into thousands of groups that have adopted violence as a philosophy of life, and each one regards itself as on the right path, while admitting no right to exist to any of the others. As a result, war and conflict go on endlessly.

All this turmoil can be brought to an end through serious measures being taken in the field of education across the world. Muslims who follow the true path as described in the Qur'an settle matters with gracious talk, which makes the disturbing aspect of other parties' attitude clear and lets them know how they feel. In that sense, there is no need to say that any form of violence is in no way acceptable or lawful while handling dissent; that should be clearly understood by all. And ultimately, the Qur'an reveals the value Islam attaches to human life and the outrageous nature of taking life in one verse:

"... If someone kills another person, it is as if he had murdered all mankind. And if anyone gives life to another person, it is as if he had given life to all mankind..." (Qur'an 5:32)

Harun Yahya

The writer is a TV commentator who has authored more than 300 books translated into 73 languages on politics, religion and science








PRAVDA.RU
5807

Popular photos

Society

UEFA Leagues: They re off!
UEFA Leagues: They're off!
Animals in our dreams: What are they trying to tell us?
Animals in our dreams: What are they trying to tell us?
What lies beneath the burkini
What lies beneath the burkini
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Young Thai boxing champion hangs himself on pull-up bar
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
Moscow driver fined for shadow of his car
A legal first against cultural terrorism
A legal first against cultural terrorism

Most popular

UEFA Leagues: They're off!
UEFA Leagues: They're off!
The Champions and Europa Leagues are to kick off in September. How are the teams faring, now that the national championships have begun?
Rio Roundup - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Americans
Rio Roundup - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Americans
Lamentably, when it came to some of the worst behavior of the Summer Games Americans took Gold. There was so much to be ashamed of and by such high profile participants that there is little wonder a...
China and India to oust Russia from Syria? China and India to oust Russia from Syria?

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Rio Roundup - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Americans
Rio Roundup - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Americans
The constitution of the United States is dead
The constitution of the United States is dead
The case for Donald Trump
The case for Donald Trump
Turkey, Let Us Not Celebrate Yet!
Turkey, Let Us Not Celebrate Yet!
The Ubiquitous Lone Gunman vs. The Mentally Deficient Terrorist
The Ubiquitous Lone Gunman vs. The Mentally Deficient Terrorist
Crimea, Georgia and the New Olympic Sport - Russia Bashing
Crimea, Georgia and the New Olympic Sport - Russia Bashing

Incidents

Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
Turkish Army invades Syria. What is the real goal of the operation?
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
Bankrupt man with box of salt threatened to explode bank in Moscow
North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike
North Korea warns of preemptive nuclear strike
Special operation in St. Petersburg: Terrorists destroyed
Special operation in St. Petersburg: Terrorists destroyed
Turkey clears prisons for rebels, amnesties thousands of inmates
Turkey clears prisons for rebels, amnesties thousands of inmates
FlyDubai Rostov plane crash: Pilot killed all deliberately
FlyDubai Rostov plane crash: Pilot killed all deliberately

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service