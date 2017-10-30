Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again

The son of Nikita Khrushchev, Sergei Khrushchev, said that Russia had never been able to catch up with the United States.

According to him, the rule of law in today's Russia has been in question, just like in post-Soviet Russia.

Khrushchev Jr. lectured at the National Atomic Testing Museum, where about 200 people came to listen to him, the Las Vegas Sun wrote.

According to him, his father, Nikita Khrushchev, was deliberately exaggerating the power of the USSR to earn the respect of both the United States and the rest of the world. At the same time, the USSR was doing its best to coexist peacefully with the United States, while the latter was acting as a global policeman. The Soviet leadership preferred to show neither its weakness nor fear. However, according to Sergei Khrushchev, Russia's power had never been even close to that of the United States.

Concerning the space program, cooperation with the US had not worked because Khrushchev did not want to show how weak the Soviet economy was and how poor the aerospace program of the USSR was developed. Those reasons eventually led to the Cuban missile crisis.

Later, during the late 1980s, the difference in cultures and values between the two opponents became obvious. Mikhail Gorbachev believed back in those years that it was a period of transition to friendly and allied relations with the US, whereas the United States believed that they had "won" the Cold War.

According to Sergei Khrushchev, for peace in the future, Russia and the United States must show mutual respect.

Earlier, Sergei Khrushchev, who currently serves as a professor at Brown University in the United States, said that his father's move to hand over the Crimea to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1954 was a "correct and structural" decision. He told 112.ua TV channel that Nikita Khrushchev gave the Crimea to Ukraine because the peninsula was attached to the territory of Ukraine on the map. There was no politics involved, nor did the Soviet administration try to please the Ukrainian bureaucracy, Sergei Khrushchev said.

