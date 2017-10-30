World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Society » Real life stories
Author`s name Dmitriy Sudakov

Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again

Society » Real life stories

The son of Nikita Khrushchev, Sergei Khrushchev, said that Russia had never been able to catch up with the United States.

According to him, the rule of law in today's Russia has been in question, just like in post-Soviet Russia.

Khrushchev Jr. lectured at the National Atomic Testing Museum, where about 200 people came to listen to him, the Las Vegas Sun wrote.

According to him, his father, Nikita Khrushchev, was deliberately exaggerating the power of the USSR to earn the respect of both the United States and the rest of the world. At the same time, the USSR was doing its best to coexist peacefully with the United States, while the latter was acting as a global policeman. The Soviet leadership preferred to show neither its weakness nor fear. However, according to Sergei Khrushchev, Russia's power had never been even close to that of the United States.

Concerning the space program, cooperation with the US had not worked because Khrushchev did not want to show how weak the Soviet economy was and how poor the aerospace program of the USSR was developed. Those reasons eventually led to the Cuban missile crisis.

Later, during the late 1980s, the difference in cultures and values between the two opponents became obvious. Mikhail Gorbachev believed back in those years that it was a period of transition to friendly and allied relations with the US, whereas the United States believed that they had "won" the Cold War.

According to Sergei Khrushchev, for peace in the future, Russia and the United States must show mutual respect.

Earlier, Sergei Khrushchev, who currently serves as a professor at Brown University in the United States, said that his father's move to hand over the Crimea to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1954 was a "correct and structural" decision. He told 112.ua TV channel that Nikita Khrushchev gave the Crimea to Ukraine because the peninsula was attached to the territory of Ukraine on the map. There was no politics involved, nor did the Soviet administration try to please the Ukrainian bureaucracy, Sergei Khrushchev said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics USSR cold war khrushchev
Topical Analytics
Conflicts
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
Americas
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Companies
Russia's vision to pay off in diversified economy
Readers top
Russia buys more gold, intensifies activities in Asia to bury the US dollar
End of Western capitalist era and dawn of new era
North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.
Putin personally launches four ballistic missiles during 'nuclear triad' tests
USSR was shocked and awed about John Kennedy's assassination
Now reading
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Companies
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft Видео 
USSR was shocked and awed about John Kennedy's assassination
Real life stories
USSR was shocked and awed about John Kennedy's assassination
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Americas
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Giant death star flies towards Earth from constellation of Hercules
Planet Earth
Giant death star flies towards Earth from constellation of Hercules
North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.
Columnists
North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.
Popular Commented Readers choice
Finance
Russia buys more gold, intensifies activities in Asia to bury the US dollar

The Bank of Russia remains the world leader in increasing the share of gold in international reserves, adding another 100 tons for the 1st six months of the year

Russia buys more gold, intensifies activities in Asia to bury the US dollar
End of Western capitalist era and dawn of new era
Columnists
End of Western capitalist era and dawn of new era
Columnists
North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.
Politics
Putin personally launches four ballistic missiles during 'nuclear triad' tests
Columnists
End of Western capitalist era and dawn of new era

Women are given the feeling that it is acceptable to use their physical attractiveness as a marketable commodity in capitalist society

End of Western capitalist era and dawn of new era
North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.
Columnists
North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.
Real life stories
USSR was shocked and awed about John Kennedy's assassination
Finance
Russia buys more gold, intensifies activities in Asia to bury the US dollar
Politics
Putin personally launches four ballistic missiles during 'nuclear triad' tests

Vladimir Putin personally launched four ballistic missiles at the exercises. The Defence Ministry published a video of the tests of the Russian "nuclear triad"

Putin personally launches four ballistic missiles during 'nuclear triad' tests
Global Education Report: We are failing our children, our future
Columnists
Global Education Report: We are failing our children, our future
Crimes
Man kills two young women and minces their bodies
Real life stories
USSR was shocked and awed about John Kennedy's assassination
Dmitry Nersesov New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi Dmitry Nersesov Dmitriy Sudakov Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump Dmitriy Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Russia's vision to pay off in diversified economy Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Ukraine to return Crimea by striking missile blows on peninsula
100th anniversary of Great October Revolution: Celebrating mountain of errors
Russia's vision to pay off in diversified economy
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
100th anniversary of Great October Revolution: Celebrating mountain of errors
North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.
North Korea: A Threat Or A Victim? Some Facts.
Ukraine to return Crimea by striking missile blows on peninsula
Ukraine to return Crimea by striking missile blows on peninsula
Ukraine to return Crimea by striking missile blows on peninsula
Russian teen model dies in Shanghai after 13-hour fashion show
China's Xi Jinping officially opens new era. Of what?
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
Nikita Khrushchev's son humiliates USSR again
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
Trump to shed light on 'dark' Russian politics and business prior to 2018 presidential election
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed