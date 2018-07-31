World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Society » Real life stories
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Pakistani army rescues Russian climber stuck for week on snowy mountain

Society » Real life stories

Military men of the army of Pakistan conducted a successful operation to rescue a Russian climber, who stayed alone at an altitude of 6,200 meters on a slope of Mount Latok-1 of the Karakorum ridge.

Pakistani army rescues Russian climber stuck for week on snowy mountain. 62680.jpeg

According to the Nation, a Pakistani newspaper, and the interdepartmental service for public relations (ISPR) of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, the climber, Alexander Gukov, was blocked on the slope for six days before he was rescued on Tuesday, July 31, in an "intense helicopter mission." The man ran out of food three days ago, but rescuers could not rescue him because of bad weather conditions. The climber was staying at an altitude of 6,200 meters, and the cloud cover was at 5,000 meters.

Two Pakistani military helicopters and dozens of people took part in the mission to save the Russian climber. The Russian Embassy in Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs rendered assistance in organizing the rescue operation. Russian citizens transferred more than a million rubles to the account of the Federation of Mountaineering of Russia to assist in the operation.

After the rescue, the climber, Alexander Gukov, was taken to hospital. He has not suffered from frostbite, but the man remains very weak and can talk with difficulty.

Gukov was climbing Mount Latok-1 as part of a group of five mountaineers. One of the team members was injured as a result of a rockfall. The injured person remained in the base camp with two other climbers.

Two other participants of the summit ascent - Alexander Gukov (resident of St. Petersburg) and Sergei Glazunov (resident of Irkutsk) - decided to continue their ascent. It remains unclear whether they managed to succeed. Gukov's partner died when he fell off the mountain with all the climbing equipment.

Gukov was thus left alone on the mountain; he did not have any cables to continue descending on his own. The mountaineer sent an SOS message, his friends established his coordinates, but it was impossible to reach him as the ascent was highly complicated.

The website of the Mountaineering Federation of Russia said that Glazunov and Gukov were among the participants of the mission to ascend Mount Latok-1 for the filming of "Impossible - it's not forever" documentary.  They attempted to climb to the top in 2017, but failed to do it because of bad weather.

Mount Latok-1 is a peak in the Karakoram mountain system; the mountain is 7,145 meters high.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics Pakistan mountains rescue operation
Comments
Topical Analytics
Real life stories
Pakistani army rescues Russian climber stuck for week on snowy mountain
Asia
Common heroes: Ouday Ramadan, the Old Syrian
Americas
USA and Turkey shred their relationship to pieces
News All >
Now reading
USA and Turkey shred their relationship to pieces
Americas
USA and Turkey shred their relationship to pieces
Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam?
Europe
Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam? Видео 
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Columnists
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
New Russian weapons: Already obsolete?
Economics
New Russian weapons: Already obsolete? Видео 
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Europe
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Readers' top
Russia's X-31 supersonic missile destroys target ship in Caspian Sea. Video
Russia stops producing An-124 Ruslan jumbo jet
USA and Turkey shred their relationship to pieces
Ukrainian army loses thousands of officers and contract soldiers in a few months
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Idlib: the mother of all battles

For Syria, the war is not over yet. While Daraa and Quneitra return under the army of Bashar al Assad, the strategists in Damascus prepare the offensive towards the last and fundamental enemy stronghold: Idlib.

Idlib: the mother of all battles
Russia's X-31 supersonic missile destroys target ship in Caspian Sea. Video
Politics
Russia's X-31 supersonic missile destroys target ship in Caspian Sea. Video
Europe
Italy: Something is moving
Economics
Russia stops producing An-124 Ruslan jumbo jet
Columnists
Setting Mike Pompeo straight

Yet another US Secretary of State who does not know his backside from his elbow making snide and insolent remarks about Crimea. Here comes the answer...

Setting Mike Pompeo straight
USA and Turkey shred their relationship to pieces
Americas
USA and Turkey shred their relationship to pieces
Americas
Sanctions ruin professional career of former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul
Columnists
Idlib: the mother of all battles
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian army loses thousands of officers and contract soldiers in a few months

During the first six months of 2018, as many as 11,000 officers and contract soldiers have left the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses thousands of officers and contract soldiers in a few months
Russia stops producing An-124 Ruslan jumbo jet
Economics
Russia stops producing An-124 Ruslan jumbo jet
Economics
Russians go on mass rallies nationwide protesting against retirement age raise
Columnists
Idlib: the mother of all battles
Dmitry Sudakov Pakistani army rescues Russian climber stuck for week on snowy mountain Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Common heroes: Ouday Ramadan, the Old Syrian Costantino Ceoldo Aidyn Mehtiyev USA and Turkey shred their relationship to pieces Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Problem of Russia's smoking aircraft carrier solved
USA and Turkey shred their relationship to pieces
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
USA and Turkey shred their relationship to pieces
Problem of Russia's smoking aircraft carrier solved
Problem of Russia's smoking aircraft carrier solved
The many suspicious suicides surrounding Hillary Rodham Clinton
Sanctions ruin professional career of former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
USA and Turkey shred their relationship to pieces
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Nikki Haley brings down final sentence on US-Russian relationship
Castro sued over alleged torture
Problem of Russia's smoking aircraft carrier solved
Castro sued over alleged torture
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed