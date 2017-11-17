World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Sport » Games
Author`s name Dmitriy Sudakov

Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated

Sport » Games

Russian federal TV channels may refuse to broadcast the 2018 Winter Olympics from South Korean Pyeongchang should the Russian delegation be suspended, the Vedomosti newspaper wrote.

For the time being, Russia's three major TV channels - Channel One, Rossiya-1 (part of VGTRK) and Match TV (part of Gazprom Media) plan to broadcast Winter Olympics from South Korea. Yet, if the Russian national team is excluded from the Games, Channel One and Rossiya-1 will most likely refuse to broadcast the Olympics.

Naturally, Russian people watch Olympic Games to support Russian athletes in the first place. If no Russian athletes take part in the Games, the audience of the major sports event of this winter will decease sharply, representatives of the above-mentioned channels say. It makes no sense for major channels to pay millions of dollars for the rights to broadcast the Games, if they make no money from advertising because of low ratings.

Representatives of the VGTRK tele and radio corporation confirmed that the company would no be broadcasting the Winter Olympics if Russian athletes are suspended from the Games in South Korea.

Match TV, as a sports channel, will most likely be able to collect enough ratings even without Russian athletes, but there is a high probability that the channel will not air the 2018 Winter Olympic Games either.

It could also be possible that the Russian authorities will make a political decision forcing TV channels to boycott the Winter Olympics if the national team is not allowed to participate in the competitions.

The decision on the admission of the Russian team is to be announced on December 5-7.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov, Putin's official spokesman, told reporters Thursday that the Russian Olympic team continues preparing for the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, despite the situation around the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

"Naturally, we intend to continue our contacts with the international sports community and organizations to defend Russia's position. We are preparing for the Olympic Games," Peskov said.

Peskov also commented on the decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to refuse to fully reinstate the status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

"This is certainly unpleasant information. We disagree with this decision. We believe it is unfair," Peskov said, adding that Moscow "denied and strongly denies accusations of state support for doping."

To have its rights reinstated, RUSADA needs to recognise the findings of the infamous McLaren report, which establishes the existence of a state system of doping support in Russia during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

"We proceed from the recent statement by Thomas Bach, who said that this decision of WADA is not directly related to the issue of the Olympic Games," the presidential press secretary said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics South Korea olympic games Russian athletes
Topical Analytics
Games
Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated
Columnists
Freedom of Expression: Just How Much Is Too Much?
Real life stories
Russian billionaire explains why he sold Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece
Readers' top
Russian army receives giant modernised nuclear mortars
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
UN passes resolution against Crimea. Now what?
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
US twin sisters, who predicted 9/11 attacks, make pessimistic forecast for 2018
Now reading
Theresa May: What is wrong with Britain
Columnists
Theresa May: What is wrong with Britain
Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated
Games
Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated
Pizzagate Pedophilia: The Scandal from Hell
Columnists
Pizzagate Pedophilia: The Scandal from Hell
Russian billionaire explains why he sold Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece
Real life stories
Russian billionaire explains why he sold Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
Economics
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500 Видео 
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russian army receives giant modernised nuclear mortars

The Urals Transport Engineering Plant upgraded the Tulip mortar, which fires nuclear mines

Russian army receives giant modernised nuclear mortars
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Europe
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Politics
UN passes resolution against Crimea. Now what?
Asia
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Europe
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO

On November 14-17, Serbia will hold exercises of local and American paratroopers. The Americans were bombing Serbia for four months in 1999

Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Theresa May: What is wrong with Britain
Columnists
Theresa May: What is wrong with Britain
Asia
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Companies
USA strangles Europe with Russian gas
Real life stories
First hijab-wearing Barbie doll presented in USA

A Barbie doll wearing the hijab will appear in the United States. The prototype of the doll is the US fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad

First hijab-wearing Barbie doll presented in USA
Theresa May: What is wrong with Britain
Columnists
Theresa May: What is wrong with Britain
Europe
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Crimes
One of world's most luxurious hotels being looted in Turkey
Dmitriy Sudakov Russia’s TV channel refuse to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics should Russia be discriminated Dmitriy Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Freedom of Expression: Just How Much Is Too Much? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Igor Bukker Aliens invade US-Russian relationship Igor Bukker
Comments
Putin-Trump chemistry: Opposites don't attract
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Black widows return to Russia from Syria and Iraq
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Kremlin stars to be replaced with Imperial eagles
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Russian army receives giant modernised nuclear mortars
Theresa May: What is wrong with Britain
Winter Olympics 2018: Should Russia let the Olympic movement die?
Putin and Trump to decide the fate of the world in Vietnam
Putin and Trump to decide the fate of the world in Vietnam
Putin and Trump to decide the fate of the world in Vietnam
Winter Olympics 2018: Should Russia let the Olympic movement die?
Lenin planted the seeds that destroyed the USSR
Winter Olympics 2018: Should Russia let the Olympic movement die?
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed