World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Sport » Other
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Was it WADA and IOC that started major provocation against Russia in sports?

Sport » Other

What if it was WADA employees who opened sample bottles of Russian athletes and then arranged a major provocation against Russia in cooperation with the International Olympic Committee? This could be possible, taking into consideration the fact that the US Justice Department announced the beginning of investigation into cases of corruption inside the IOC immediately after Federal Security Bureau and Foreign Intelligence Service officers visited the United States.

Was it WADA and IOC that started major provocation against Russia in sports?. 61920.jpeg

Representatives of the US Justice Department announced the beginning of investigation into corruption in such international sports organizations as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Football Federation (FIFA), the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), and the National Olympic Committee of the United States, The New York Times newspaper wrote.

Soon afterwards, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne made a positive decision regarding 28 appeals from 39 Russian athletes, whom the IOC had suspended from from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. It looks like the anti-doping campaign against Russia could be a major a political operation, the goal of which was to discredit Russia and its president in front of the whole world.

Chairman of the Anti-Doping Initiative, Alexei Kozlov, told Pravda.Ru that the recent decision of the IOC to ban many clean Russian athletes from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang was undoubtedly an act of political pressure. Until recently, the expert continued, he believed that all those decisions were part of the investigation into violations of anti-doping rules in Russia.

However, Grigory Rodchenkov's most recent direct accusations against Vladimir Putin (who, according to the former chairman of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, was personally supervising the "doping system" in Russian sports) indicate that the WADA informer "was either trying to enhance his reputation, or someone asked him to express certain judgments."

"He (Rodchenkov) does not know anything for certain himself, but I have not heard him saying things like "maybe," "could be," "apparently." He does not suggest, he accuses," Alexei Kozlov noted.

In return to direct accusations, President Putin called Grigory Rodchenkov a "jerk."

The Russian Investigative Committee has been investigating the "doping scandal" just like law enforcement organizations of other countries. However, the participation of the US Justice Department in the process may suggest that the USA will try to put more pressure on Russia and other countries in the future, Alexei Kozlov believes.

"Russia may put forward a version, according to which Rodchenkov, for the sake of personal gains, established a criminal group that had replaced samples of Russian athletes, but he then had to escape abroad after his activities came into light. Afterwards, McLaren's commission found an expert "who managed to open the bottles and then seal them again," the expert said speculating on how Russia may proceed in its investigation.

Strangely enough, international institutions pedaled back on some of their decisions about the participation of Russian athletes in the Winter Olympics after Russian security officers paid a visit to the United States. Who started all this? Could it be someone who trumps up a case about Russia's involvement in US elections?

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Isinbayeva to deprive US of 2024 Olympics
Topics IOC WADA WADA report olympic games doping scandal Richard McLaren Russian athletes
Topical Analytics
Columnists
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
History, traditions
Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts
Other
Was it WADA and IOC that started major provocation against Russia in sports?
Readers' top
White death comes to Hungary to kill
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals
Putin worried about shortcomings of Russian weapons in Syria
USA to violate INF Treaty by building new missile capable of leveling Moscow
Now reading
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
Columnists
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks?
News from the Kremlin
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks? Видео 
Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts
History, traditions
Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts
Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals
Economics
Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals Видео 
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping enter the boxing ring
Americas
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping enter the boxing ring Видео 
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Anomalous phenomena
White death comes to Hungary to kill

Hungarian meteorologists have warned the population of Hungary of the natural phenomenon known as "white death"

White death comes to Hungary to kill
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
Conflicts
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
Economics
Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals
News from the Kremlin
Putin worried about shortcomings of Russian weapons in Syria
Economics
Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals

Many experts were puzzled by Russia's desire to create a ship like the Priboi. After all, a Mistral helicopter carrier can travel for 20,000 nautical miles

Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Politics
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Conflicts
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
News from the Kremlin
Putin worried about shortcomings of Russian weapons in Syria
Conflicts
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence

On January 30, two NATO warships entered the Black Sea. The ships are said to be part of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2

NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
China regrets collapse of USSR and Soviet Army
Asia
China regrets collapse of USSR and Soviet Army
News from the Kremlin
Putin worried about shortcomings of Russian weapons in Syria
Americas
USA to violate INF Treaty by building new missile capable of leveling Moscow
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts Dmitry Sudakov Alexander Artamonov Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals Alexander Artamonov
Comments
Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Washington reaches new heights of insanity with the 'Kremlin Report'
Washington reaches new heights of insanity with the 'Kremlin Report'
Washington reaches new heights of insanity with the 'Kremlin Report'
Washington reaches new heights of insanity with the 'Kremlin Report'
Washington reaches new heights of insanity with the 'Kremlin Report'
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
Washington reaches new heights of insanity with the 'Kremlin Report'
Washington reaches new heights of insanity with the 'Kremlin Report'
Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Russia has developed its own helicopter carrier instead of French Mistrals
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed