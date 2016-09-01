Pravda.ru

Europe needs Russia in G8, Steinmeier confirms

01.09.2016
 


German Foreign Minister Steinmeier claimed that participants of the G7 are ready to discuss return of Russia to the G8 in case of progress in Donbass and Syria. He stated in particular during his interview with the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland, that 'conflicts in Syria and Ukraine show that it's not in our interests to exclude Russia from a narrow negotiating format of the largest world economies... If significant progress in the east of Ukraine as well as in talks on the armistice in Syria is achieved at last, the G7 partners will be ready to talk with Moscow about it'.

'Key to return to the G8 is in hands of Moscow,' he added. Steinmeier had been already speaking about necessity to have Russia returned to the G8, which is in the interests of the West itself. However, despite it, the Western politicians keep setting forth conditions on this return. Moscow in its turn does not need revival of the bygone format. Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov claimed that Moscow would take no steps to return to the G8.

