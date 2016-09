Washington revealed its plans, which had been prepared especially for possible Russian invasion into the territory of Ukraine, Daniel Fried, the US State Department's Coordinator for Sanctions Policy claimed.

Fried pointed out that the US discussed its intentions with the Europeans: 'We have discussed it with the German, French, Polish and British. In case the worst happens - full-scale invasion into Ukraine - we have developed a plan'. However, Coordinator of the State Department has not specified what is included in the US plan. Beside that, he highlighted that in case combat acts are revived in Donbass, anti-Russian sanctions will be strengthened.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko claimed on 18 August that Moscow was allegedly preparing a full-scale invasion into Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated the day before that Russian troops had no intention to invade the territory of Ukraine.

