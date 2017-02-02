Ukrainian Defence Ministry reveals reasons of escalation in Donbass



The Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko keeps saying that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are defending from the so-called 'Russian aggression'. However, the truth becomes known in any way. And alike statements of the Ukrainian leader are repudiated by his subordinates.

Igor Pavlovsky, Deputy Minister of Defence, has claimed that the Armed Forces were not defending themselves, but assaulting the Donbass militia. As he said, commenting on the situation near the town of Avdeyevka, 'for today, meter by meter, step by step, our guys have managed to heroically move forward'.

At the same time, the reason of escalation in Donbass, as it is reported, is a 'creeping attack' of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, when military approaches militia's positions along the 'grey' neutral zone, trying to seize as much territory as possible.

And the Ukrainian authorities say that these steps allegedly do not threaten the peace process and do not contradict the Minsk Agreements.

Meanwhile, more and more Western countries admit that namely Kiev is to be blamed. The German government believes that Kiev has deliberately increased escalation, thinking that it would help to disrupt plans of the US President Donald Trump on ease of anti-Russian measures.

Pravda.Ru