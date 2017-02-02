NATO fears Ukraine will grab its missile defence

NATO has suspended talks with Ukraine on deployment of the missile defence systems in its territory. According to diplomats of the Western member-states of the Alliance in Brussels, NATO even discusses a start of dialogue with Russia because Trump will go the length of rapprochement with Moscow.

Beside that, in order to evade potential deterioration of relations with Russia, NATO pays more and more attention to caution while having any contacts with Kiev. As a NATO diplomat said, 'there is some political sensitivity in the engagement of Ukraine because obviously that could fuel an overreaction by the Russians'.

Experts also believe that NATO has no wish to construct such expensive facilities unless they are sure that they won't be destroyed as a result of an armed conflict.

