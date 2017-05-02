Pravda.ru

North Korea aims missiles at US

02.05.2017
 


North Korea has revealed final targets of its strategic missiles. That is mainland of the US. According to the North Korean Rodong Sinmun newspaper, the 'strike will be a merciless punishment'. The media is sure: after that, existence of America will be 'finished for ever'.

Journalists say that namely Donald Trump ignites war, dispatching aircraft carriers to the North Korean coast. The US in its turn claims being ready for a strike. Rob Manning, spokesman for the United States military in Seoul, noted, that the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which is situated in South Korea, is ready to intercept missiles.

As Pravda.Ru reported, after a range of threats from the US, North Korea made up a list of facilities it would strike first in case of aggression from the US. Those are American bases in Osan, Gunsan and Pyeongtaek, as well as residence of the President in Seoul. The latest is threatened to be 'turned into ash in some minutes'.

