Las Vegas mass shooting: Why?

02.10.2017
 

Over 50 killed, more than 200 injured when a gunman opened fire at spectators near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The incident occurred at Sunday night (Monday morning in Moscow) at a music festival.

Originally, it was reported that the gunman, who is believed to be a local resident, has killed two people, but the death toll climbed to 20 and then to 50.

The suspect started shooting during the performance of an American country music singer, who was playing on an open-air stage. The gunman opened fire from an automatic weapon from a hotel balcony.

The singer stopped performing and escaped to safety, while people in the audience started screaming and pressing themselves against the ground. According to eyewitnesses, more than 100 gunshots were made. Thousands of spectators tried to flee.

Later it was reported that the police killed the attacker. He was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Nevada. The violence has become the deadliest mass shooting in modern history of the United States.

