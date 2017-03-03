Pravda.ru

Video

NATO spies ask for annihilation in Crimea

03.03.2017
 


The Russian Aerospace Forces have reported about growing number of flights of the NATO surveillance drones at air frontiers of the country in Crimea. The Russian Su-30SM and Su-27SM fighters take off from the Belbek air base to intercept unmanned aerial vehicles which approach the Russian borders.

As one of the Aerospace Forces' representatives revealed, 'frequent missions of the interceptors for the last 10 days have been triggered by stepped-up flights of the NATO's unmanned aerial vehicles at the Crimean air frontiers. Duty shifts of interceptors are carried out in full combat readiness, while pilots go on duty in partial pressure suits'.

And the so-called stealth technologies applied in the NATO's surveillance drones do not deter Russian radars from detecting them, they provide interceptors with accurate targets.

In course of the interception Russian fighters demonstrate suspended missile armament to trespassers and readiness to apply it. Such a demonstration is enough for the NATO's spies to change the route away from Russian borders.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1378

Popular photos

Business

Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions

Society

Was Russia s Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Was Russia's Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Monica Bellucci: All men are assholes
Monica Bellucci: 'All men are assholes'
Soviet cosmonauts burnt their eyes in space for USSR’s glory
Soviet cosmonauts burnt their eyes in space for USSR’s glory
Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
Ukraine officially introduces notion of person of indeterminate gender
Ukraine officially introduces notion of 'person of indeterminate gender'

Most popular

Russia to close the sky over Crimea and Black Sea
Russia to close the sky over Crimea and Black Sea
The Russian Navy will deploy anti-aircraft Buk systems in the Crimea to protect ships and submarines of the Black Sea Fleet
Was Russia's Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
Was Russia's Ambassador to UN Churkin poisoned?
US media stir up rumours about the poisoning of Russian diplomat Vitaly Churkin. Reportedly, there was poison found in the kidneys of Russia's late Ambassador to the UN
Monica Bellucci: 'All men are assholes' Monica Bellucci: 'All men are assholes'

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Deep State Attempts to Politically Assassinate Trump
Deep State Attempts to Politically Assassinate Trump
The Resurrection of Armageddon
The Resurrection of Armageddon
The digital storm: Blowing away the human mind
The digital storm: Blowing away the human mind
The plight of Moslems in the USA
The plight of Moslems in the USA
Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!
Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!
Polish MEP: Prize for bigot of the century
Polish MEP: Prize for bigot of the century

Incidents

ISIS leader admits defeat, orders to flee
ISIS leader admits defeat, orders to flee
Either Trump annihilates North Korea, or Kim burns US
Either Trump annihilates North Korea, or Kim burns US
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers
Four Russian military men die in Syria
Four Russian military men die in Syria
Tram breaks into two in St. Petersburg
Tram breaks into two in St. Petersburg
Donetsk and Luhansk militia ready to liberate Donbas from Kiev junta by military means
Donetsk and Luhansk militia ready to liberate Donbas from Kiev junta by military means

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service