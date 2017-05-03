Russian vessel fires missiles over Polish ship



The Russian Admiral Makarov up-to-date frigate, built for the Black See Fleet, has carried out firing session in the Baltic Sea. The Shtil-1 surface-to-air missile system has been applied and four 9M317 missiles have been launched from a vertical 3S90 launcher.

During testing a reconnaissance vessel of the Polish Navy has barred the way to future frigate of the Black Sea fleet, conducting dangerous maneuvers on the brink of what is allowed by international regulations. The distance to Polish ship of the North Atlantic Alliance made up about 14km.

As Pravda.Ru reported, Admiral Grigorovich class frigates are equipped with launchers for 12 missiles each. Firing range reaches up to 50km in the middle and high altitudes. The up-to-date Shtil-1 air defence complex undergoes final stage of state testing after which it will be in service.

Pravda.Ru