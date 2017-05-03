Sukhoi PAK FA's new missile capable of destroying all targets



The Russian T-50 fighter aircraft of the 5th generation has been equipped with a tactical Kh-35UE anti-ship cruise missile, which is capable of annihilating any sea targets. According to specialists, the T-50 will become a multifunctional combat machine.

Testing of the new missile as airborne armament of the T-50 has been completed. Because of its size, it will be loaded externally. The missile can annihilate targets from small Landing Craft Utilities to aircraft carriers, as well as ground fortifications, stores and even military equipment.

At that, it can successfully bypass electronic interference and interceptor missiles. The Kh-35UE is also applied with the MiG-29 carrier-based fighters and Ka-52 attack helicopters.

Pravda.Ru