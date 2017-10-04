Pravda.ru

Russian Space Forces: In memory of sputnik

04.10.2017
 

On October 4, 1957, the USSR laid the foundation for the era of space exploration. On this day, the Soviet Union launched the first man-made Earth satellite. The launch from Baikonur cosmodrome was organized and managed by specialists of military units of Space Forces.

Nowadays, the prime task of the Space Forces of the Russian Federation is to maintain constant readiness to the use of missile attack warning systems, control outer space, launch and control the spacecraft of the Russian orbital group. Servicemen constantly master new models of weapons and military equipment of the Space Forces.

The list of unconditional priorities also includes the implementation of the schedule of launches of military and dual-purpose spacecraft and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

