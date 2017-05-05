Turkey ready to attack US special forces



Ilnur Cevik, adviser to the Turkish President Erdogan, has hinted that such allies as the US special forces may turn into a target. Everything is because of their support of the Kurds.

Top official made the statement while President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan was holding talks with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin on armistice in Syria. And in two weeks a meeting of Erdogan with Donald Trump is planned. Cevik noted, that missiles might hit the US military 'by chance'.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the US forces have been noticed in the Kurdish territories several times. First, in the city of Manbidj, which was threatened by Syrian Arab fighters supported by Turkey. Later - in Qamishli. That is where 18 Kurdish militia men, backed by the US, have been killed recently by Turkey.

According to the Foreign Policy, the US will not reject Kurds, which are the main part of the Syrian Democratic Forces. Their army of 50,000 people is fighting against terrorists near Raqqa now. The US used to claim that namely Kurds are the only serious force against ISIS.

Pravda.Ru