Pravda.ru

Video

US wants to spy on Russian ports

05.05.2017
 


The US Congress has adopted draft resolution on toughening sanctions against North Korea. According to the document, Washington will have right to control the Russian ports in the Primorskiy region. It is allegedly necessary to spy on workers form North Korea, representatives of the shipping branch hire.

The case is about such ports as Nakhodka, Vanino and Vladivistok. The resolution says it is necessary to provide reports with concrete conclusions regarding them.

There are also indicated ports in China, Iran and Syria. US President Donald Trump has not signed the document yet.

Pravda.Ru

878

Popular photos

Business

Russia may block WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram even tomorrow
Russia may block WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram even tomorrow
Has shale oil future in the US?
Has shale oil future in the US?
Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Russian citizen Denis Cherkasov awarded highest qualification of Chartered Director
Britain s Day Without Coal - What does this really imply?
Britain's 'Day Without Coal' - What does this really imply?
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Is the world ready to abandon cash?

Society

Reason behind Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce unveiled
Reason behind Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce unveiled
Ukrainian Nazis to arrange Mortal Regiment in Kiev on May 9
Ukrainian Nazis to arrange 'Mortal Regiment' in Kiev on May 9
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions: Real versus Juve? Europa: Ajax versus ?
Champions: Real versus Juve? Europa: Ajax versus ?
UEFA Semi-Finals First Legs complete
UEFA Semi-Finals First Legs complete
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home

Most popular

Russian frigate tests missiles near NATO ship
Russian frigate tests missiles near NATO ship
The "Admiral Makarov" frigate, which was built specifically for the Black Sea Fleet, has tested its performance in the Baltic Sea
Russia develops new system to hunt for US Raptors
Russia develops new system to hunt for US Raptors
The multifunctional long-range radar surveillance aviation complex A-100 will be able to detect new classes of targets, including next-generation aircraft, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said...
Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

How Theresa May lost the election
How Theresa May lost the election
Macron est Moron? Mais non! Il n est pas aussi intelligent
Macron est Moron? Mais non! Il n'est pas aussi intelligent
Middle Eastern surgeon speaks about the Ecology of War
Middle Eastern surgeon speaks about the 'Ecology of War'
International Labor Day: A story of Russian-American cooperation
International Labor Day: A story of Russian-American cooperation
Revisiting St. Petersburg metro bombings: Two events on the same day
Revisiting St. Petersburg metro bombings: Two events on the same day
Economic and Social Survey for Asia and the Pacific 2017
Economic and Social Survey for Asia and the Pacific 2017

Incidents

Chinese city prepares for nuclear war
Chinese city prepares for nuclear war
Ukrainian smugglers detained on Russian border after chase and fire
Ukrainian smugglers detained on Russian border after chase and fire
Syria being torn apart into several feuding states
Syria being torn apart into several feuding states
Russian Black Sea vessel sinks in the Black Sea war Turkey, all rescued
Russian Black Sea vessel sinks in the Black Sea war Turkey, all rescued
Luxury vehicles kill people in Moscow
Luxury vehicles kill people in Moscow
McDonald s restaurant exploded in Grenoble, France
McDonald's restaurant exploded in Grenoble, France

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service