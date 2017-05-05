US wants to spy on Russian ports



The US Congress has adopted draft resolution on toughening sanctions against North Korea. According to the document, Washington will have right to control the Russian ports in the Primorskiy region. It is allegedly necessary to spy on workers form North Korea, representatives of the shipping branch hire.

The case is about such ports as Nakhodka, Vanino and Vladivistok. The resolution says it is necessary to provide reports with concrete conclusions regarding them.

There are also indicated ports in China, Iran and Syria. US President Donald Trump has not signed the document yet.

Pravda.Ru