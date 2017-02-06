Pravda.ru

Video

Strategic US drone spies on Donbass

06.02.2017
 


The US RQ-4A Global Hawk drone has been flying over Ukraine for as long as 10 hours. It has carried out a reconnaissance flight along the line of demarcation. It was reported by the Western sites which track flights of the military aviation.
Strategic unmanned surveillance aircraft was flying from north to south along the line of demarcation between Ukraine and self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, but did not cross it. The spy was at 15,500m height. Taking into account its ability to carry out surveillance to a depth of 300km, the spy could observe the whole territory of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics as well as Russian borderlands.
Flights of the US strategic drone near the line of demarcation were registered before on 15 of October, 14 of November, 2 and 16 of December.
As Pravda.Ru reported, in March last year a US spying drone was intercepted near Crimea. It was equipped with photo, video and bugging device. According to its side number, the drone belonged to the US military.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1258

Popular photos

Business

US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy
Russia beats Saudi Arabia to become world s largest oil supplier to China
Russia beats Saudi Arabia to become world's largest oil supplier to China
Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control
Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control

Society

USA concerned about China s possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
Trump absolutely right strategically, but makes tactical mistakes
Trump absolutely right strategically, but makes tactical mistakes
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything
Curious inhabitants of Vladivostok destroy ghost ship
Curious inhabitants of Vladivostok destroy ghost ship
Ukraine s provision 2017 logo generates plethora of jokes
Ukraine's provision 2017 logo generates plethora of jokes
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk

Most popular

The point of NATO's existence is to force Europe to fund USA
The point of NATO's existence is to force Europe to fund USA
Where is NATO moving? Who needs NATO today? Why does the number of US troops outside the United States continues growing at the time when the USA seemingly takes efforts to cut its military presence...
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
The United States is concerned about China's participation in a program to search for extraterrestrial civilizations
Russia's secret shield: Perimeter, aka Dead Hand Russia's secret shield: Perimeter, aka Dead Hand

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Trump: Sit down, shut up and listen!
Trump: Sit down, shut up and listen!
Trump: History repeats itself
Trump: History repeats itself
Predatory Capitalism is Killing America
Predatory Capitalism is Killing America
Tornado Trump: Something sinister or a storm in a teacup?
Tornado Trump: Something sinister or a storm in a teacup?
Syria is one step closer to peace
Syria is one step closer to peace
Outside world , according to the western Progressive Liberals
'Outside world', according to the western 'Progressive Liberals'

Incidents

Ukrainian armed forces ready to kill many civilians in creeping offensive
Ukrainian armed forces ready to kill many civilians in 'creeping offensive'
Donbas in flames again. OSCE stands still
Donbas in flames again. OSCE stands still
Russia tests doomsday weapon, US tests Russia s ability to survive
Russia tests doomsday weapon, US tests Russia's ability to survive
China deploys ICBMs near Russia as a warning for USA
China deploys ICBMs near Russia as a warning for USA
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service