CIA report: where US invasion expected in Ukraine

06.02.2017
 


The US has declassified a 200-page CIA report, named Resistance Factors and Special Forces Areas. Ukraine. It is described in details there in which regions people would support anti-Soviet special operations. Ukraine has been divided into 12 so-called 'loyalty zones'.
In August 1957 the report was written by a group of researchers of the Georgetown University at the request of the Department of the Army. The document fully analyzed prospects of carrying out anti-Soviet armed struggle in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic by the US special forces in order to orchestrate an anti-Soviet revolt. It is noted, that in total Ukrainians are critical of the Soviet authorities. Under favourable conditions, these people may help the US special forces to combat the Soviet regime, the report says.
The Crimea and part of Donbass - industrial regions of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, were recognized by the Americans as the most loyal to the Soviet regime. The first region where the US special forces may get significant support are left-bank Poltava, Chernigiv and Sumy regions, as well as a right-bank Kirovograd one and part of the Vinnytsya region.
The so-called 8 Zone was named as more anti-Soviet. It comprised the Kyiv, Cherkassy, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsk regions. The most anti-Soviet mood was ascribed to three Galician regions, these are the Lviv, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk ones.

