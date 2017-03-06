Pravda.ru

Video

Georgia to take EU migrants for visa-free regime?

06.03.2017
 

Georgia has reacted to proposal to move refugees from the EU to the country. The idea turned out to be a complete surprise for the country's authorities. Austria offered to settle the problem with refugees by resettling them in Georgia. Head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Sebastian Kurz made a proposal to create centres on adoption of migrants beyond the EU borders. He added that it's not so important where exactly they will be situated. Kurz listed such countries as Egypt, Georgia and the Western Balkan states.

To cut the long story short - no matter where, the main thing is that not at ours. The Georgian Ambassador to Austria Konstantin Zaldastanishvili noted that the issue had not been discussed with Georgia, while Kurz visited the country just a month ago. The Diplomat promised to clarify the matter tomorrow morning after talking with the Austrian Foreign Ministry. The offer may also affect security of Russia, taking into account a common border with Georgia. As Aleksey Pushkov, former Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, noted, 'It seems Head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry offered to send refugees from the EU to Georgia in exchange for a visa-free regime. Interestingly whether Georgia will be able to refuse the EU,' he wrote on his Twitter. 

As Pravda.Ru reported, the visa-free regime will be in effect for the Georgian citizens since 28 March. It was claimed to be a historical moment and implementation of the country's mission - joining the EU.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1841

Popular photos

Business

Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions

Society

Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
Ukraine officially introduces notion of person of indeterminate gender
Ukraine officially introduces notion of 'person of indeterminate gender'

Most popular

USA's strategic nuclear forces get ready for war with Russia
USA's strategic nuclear forces get ready for war with Russia
The United States has recently held military exercises of strategic nuclear forces. The exercises were the largest in years
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
High-quality Russian military equipment has made the US allies reconsider their foreign policy. The United Arab Emirates are going to purchase the Russian Su-35 fighters
Senator John McCain: Born to betray Senator John McCain: Born to betray

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The Resurrection of Armageddon
The Resurrection of Armageddon
Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!
Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!
The digital storm: Blowing away the human mind
The digital storm: Blowing away the human mind
A Challenge for Portugal: A Museum of the Discoveries
A Challenge for Portugal: A Museum of the Discoveries
The plight of Moslems in the USA
The plight of Moslems in the USA
Polish MEP: Prize for bigot of the century
Polish MEP: Prize for bigot of the century

Incidents

ISIS leader admits defeat, orders to flee
ISIS leader admits defeat, orders to flee
Either Trump annihilates North Korea, or Kim burns US
Either Trump annihilates North Korea, or Kim burns US
Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down
Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down
Young man speeds Ferrari car to 238 km/h in Moscow
Young man speeds Ferrari car to 238 km/h in Moscow
ISIL threatens to shed rivers of blood in China
ISIL threatens to shed rivers of blood in China
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service