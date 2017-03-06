Ukraine attacks militia at Sea of Azov

The Ukrainian Naval Forces have attacked positions of the militia on the coast of the Sea of Azov. It was reported by the Donetsk News Agency. According to Deputy Commander of the Donetsk People's Republic's Operative Command Eduard Basurin, the Ukrainian motorboats shelled positions of the Republic's militia.

The incident happened on the coast of the Sea of Azov. Fire was opened from small-calibre guns and heavy machine guns. The Republic's militia returned fire, as it was a remarkable violation of the ceasefire regime. Two motorboats then left to the city of Mariupol.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also restored shelling against the Donetsk filtration plant. Mortar fire was opened Sunday morning. Despite the parties' having agreed not to carry out offensive, the Ukrainian Armed Forces broke the promise. The Ukrainian marines who serve in the area of the city of Mariupol, claimed that militia might attack them, advancing across the frozen sea. Before that the Ukrainian army lost 15 people while trying to break through positions of the militia on the coast of the Sea of Azov, 25 men got injured.

Pravda.Ru