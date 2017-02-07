Trump doubts that Russia controls Donbass



The US President Donald Trump has doubted that the Donbass militia is controlled by Russia. The US President expressed his point of view during an interview with the Fox News Channel. Trump answered a question of the host Bill O'Reilly on whether he was not insulted by escalation on the east of Ukraine due to pro-Russian forces the next day after he had carried out a phone talk with the Russian President Vladimir Putin. The US leader responded negatively. He explained that he refused to see any direct connection between acts of militia and Russia. Beside that, Trump claimed, that the US did not know for sure what was going on in Ukraine, and it should be found out.

Before that, Head of the Ukrainian General Staff Viktor Muzhenko admitted that there were no regular Russian troops in the territory of the country. Later, the OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier also noted that there were no Russian troops in Donbass, having aroused perplexity on the Kiev authorities, which still assure that Russian special forces act in the territory of Donbass.

Pravda.Ru