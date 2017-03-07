Pravda.ru

Video

Europe creates colonial army

07.03.2017
 


The EU has created a Military Planning and Conduct Capability Centre. The decision has been taken in course of a meeting of the EU Foreign and Defence Ministers. According to the European officials, the case is not about a European army. Head of the EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini has claimed that 'it's a more effective way of handling our military work'. While the German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has pointed out that this decision is an 'important step toward a European security and defense union'. Head of the Spanish Foreign Ministry Alfonso Dastis highlighted in his turn that the EU member-states would undertake all the possible measures so that Europe would be able to ensure its safety and defence on its own.

Given rough situation in the NATO today because of disagreements between the US and their European allies concerning funding, such statements hint at the fact that the Europeans mastermind creation of their own fully fledged armed forces.

For today the new structure will be used oversea. It will control non-combat missions of the EU beyond its borders. The case is about operations on the African continent - in Mali, the Central African Republic and Somalia.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1482

Popular photos

Business

Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Does Russia need luxury tax?
Does Russia need luxury tax?
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft

Society

Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs

Most popular

UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
High-quality Russian military equipment has made the US allies reconsider their foreign policy. The United Arab Emirates are going to purchase the Russian Su-35 fighters
Russia unveils first full-size model of PAK DA strategic bomber
Russia unveils first full-size model of PAK DA strategic bomber
Russia's Tupolev design bureau has created a full-size model of the prospective aviation long-range aviation complex, known for the Russian initials as PAK DA
Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The Resurrection of Armageddon
The Resurrection of Armageddon
Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!
Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!
A Challenge for Portugal: A Museum of the Discoveries
A Challenge for Portugal: A Museum of the Discoveries
The digital storm: Blowing away the human mind
The digital storm: Blowing away the human mind
The plight of Moslems in the USA
The plight of Moslems in the USA
Polish MEP: Prize for bigot of the century
Polish MEP: Prize for bigot of the century

Incidents

ISIS leader admits defeat, orders to flee
ISIS leader admits defeat, orders to flee
Either Trump annihilates North Korea, or Kim burns US
Either Trump annihilates North Korea, or Kim burns US
Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down
Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down
Young man speeds Ferrari car to 238 km/h in Moscow
Young man speeds Ferrari car to 238 km/h in Moscow
ISIL threatens to shed rivers of blood in China
ISIL threatens to shed rivers of blood in China
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers
Lithuanian police master drunk NATO soldiers with tasers

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service