Europe creates colonial army



The EU has created a Military Planning and Conduct Capability Centre. The decision has been taken in course of a meeting of the EU Foreign and Defence Ministers. According to the European officials, the case is not about a European army. Head of the EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini has claimed that 'it's a more effective way of handling our military work'. While the German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has pointed out that this decision is an 'important step toward a European security and defense union'. Head of the Spanish Foreign Ministry Alfonso Dastis highlighted in his turn that the EU member-states would undertake all the possible measures so that Europe would be able to ensure its safety and defence on its own.

Given rough situation in the NATO today because of disagreements between the US and their European allies concerning funding, such statements hint at the fact that the Europeans mastermind creation of their own fully fledged armed forces.

For today the new structure will be used oversea. It will control non-combat missions of the EU beyond its borders. The case is about operations on the African continent - in Mali, the Central African Republic and Somalia.

Pravda.Ru