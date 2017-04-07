Pravda.ru

Video

USA attacks sovereign state Syria

07.04.2017
 


The US has struck the Syrian base of government forces with cruise missiles. The US ships in the Mediterranean Sea have launched about 60 Tomahawk missiles. The decision has been taken by the US President Donald Trump. The target is Shayrat airport, from which the Syrian aircraft which allegedly conducted a chemical assault in the province of Idlib, had taken off.

The attack was carried out between 3a.m. - 4 a.m. Moscow time. The Syrian army used this airbase for fight against ISIS, fighters of which started a massive offense just after the US strike. According to the latest data, peaceful civilians were killed, they lived in a village near the airbase. There are also victims among military - 5 dead and 7 wounded.

The US decision to carry out a missile strike has been supported by the British authorities. President of Turkey Recep Erdogan also claimed yesterday about his readiness to support the US operation in Syria, should it take place.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1247

Popular photos

Business

Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
China discovers largest gold deposit
China discovers largest gold deposit
Ukraine to return Russian debt, it’s no better than Nigeria
Ukraine to return Russian debt, it’s no better than Nigeria
West at a loss: Russia is ready for $40 oil price
West at a loss: Russia is ready for $40 oil price

Society

Spanish restaurant refuses to serve 100 Russian women
Spanish restaurant refuses to serve 100 Russian women
Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears
Fascism flourishes in Baltic States as Brussels pretends to be blind
Fascism flourishes in Baltic States as Brussels pretends to be blind
BeCyberSafe: Researchers create new tools to help fight cyberbullying
BeCyberSafe: Researchers create new tools to help fight cyberbullying
Yevgeny Yevtushenko: A poet who lived his life to the fullest
Yevgeny Yevtushenko: A poet who lived his life to the fullest

Most popular

Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war
Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war
The most important question that all are asking today is why Russia did not use its air defenses in Syria to shoot down US missiles. Most people believe that Russia should have done that to prevent...
Why Russia and Syria took no retaliatory measures to US missile attacks
Why Russia and Syria took no retaliatory measures to US missile attacks
The Syrian army has not responded to the US missile attack on the Syrian airfield even though Syria could use its air defence system
CIA engaged in St. Petersburg terror act? CIA engaged in St. Petersburg terror act?

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The United States of America commits a terrorist act in Syria
The United States of America commits a terrorist act in Syria
The West is becoming irrelevant, the world is laughing
The West is becoming irrelevant, the world is laughing
Western diplomacy and Syria: Stupidity, incompetence or evil?
Western diplomacy and Syria: Stupidity, incompetence or evil?
American people doomed to perpetual warfare
American people doomed to perpetual warfare
Mr. Trump, How does it feel to be a murderer?
Mr. Trump, How does it feel to be a murderer?
I stand alone on this American shore and place my message into a bottle
I stand alone on this American shore and place my message into a bottle

Incidents

Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war
Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war
Why Russia and Syria took no retaliatory measures to US missile attacks
Why Russia and Syria took no retaliatory measures to US missile attacks
CIA engaged in St. Petersburg terror act?
CIA engaged in St. Petersburg terror act?
Kiev resident warned of explosions in Russia seven hours beforehand
Kiev resident warned of explosions in Russia seven hours beforehand
Assad sets himself up by using chemical weapons? Not
Assad sets himself up by using chemical weapons? Not
Photo of St. Petersburg terrorist suspect unveiled
Photo of St. Petersburg terrorist suspect unveiled

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service