Trump ready to nuke North Korea



Russian diplomats discuss a wake-up call from Washington: in case the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un tests a missile or any nuclear projectile for one more time, a massive strike against state and military facilities in North Korea will be started, as Pravda.Ru sources in the Russian Foreign Ministry revealed.

'Despite China's opinion, the stance of Russia, risks for South Korea and Japan, the US hints that Donald Trump does not exclude appliance of tactical nuclear weapon to annihilate bunkers and underground facilities for production of weapons of mass destruction,' the source said.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the US has noted lately that it's ready for any acts against North Korea. The White House stated that they would continue defending their country and allies from 'the North Korean regime and dreadful weapon they develop'.

