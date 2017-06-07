Pravda.ru

Video

Does Montenegro want to be a NATO member?

07.06.2017
 

On June 5, Montenegro officially became the 29th member of NATO. The ceremony took place in Washington.

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said that "Montenegro's entry into NATO was good for the country, for stability in Western Balkans and in the whole world." What is the real situation in the Balkans after Montenegro's accession to NATO?

Slobodan Stojicevic, consultant on economic cooperation between Serbia and Russia:

"These beasts from America are pressing us all the time, maybe you've heard what's going on - President Vucic took all power and opposition got nothing. Opinion polls show clearly that 70%, or even more, support Russia, Putin, and a course to the east, to Russia. But you understand that there is nothing on this subject in the media as all media outlets here are under control, and Russia does not have any broadcasting here. This is a part of information war too."

Pravda.Ru

1184

Popular photos

Business

Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia s pioneer in growing berries
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia's pioneer in growing berries
Russia s new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia's new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?

Society

Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver
Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver
Family of symbol of Aleppo s suffering announce support for Bashar Assad
Family of 'symbol of Aleppo's suffering' announce support for Bashar Assad
Every third Russian smokes
Every third Russian smokes
Champions League: Real wins Clash of Titans
Champions League: Real wins Clash of Titans
Why do Americans want to see Russia as their enemy?
Why do Americans want to see Russia as their enemy?
Dentist removes patient s 22 healthy teeth
Dentist removes patient's 22 healthy teeth

Most popular

Does Montenegro want to be a NATO member?
Does Montenegro want to be a NATO member?
On June 5, Montenegro officially became the 29th member of NATO. The ceremony took place in Washington
Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
After the US President Donald Trump ordered the cruise missile attack on an airbase in Syria, President Vladimir Putin was given the ultimatum to work with the US government to remove President Bashar...
World's largest aircraft exposed World's largest aircraft exposed

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
Trump s debut: The Covfefe Tour
Trump's debut: The Covfefe Tour
Is America still a democracy?
Is America still a democracy?
Mosul s Liberation : Another Fallujah, Dresden - or Hiroshima?
Mosul's "Liberation": Another Fallujah, Dresden - or Hiroshima?
Freedom for me, but not for you
Freedom for me, but not for you
Making sense out of terrorism
Making sense out of terrorism

Incidents

Russian special services arrest 18 ISIL fighters in Moscow
Russian special services arrest 18 ISIL fighters in Moscow
Defense Ministry names cause of Tu-154 crash that killed military choir
Defense Ministry names cause of Tu-154 crash that killed military choir
Ukraine prepares for war with Russia, military men say
Ukraine prepares for war with Russia, military men say
Russia conducts cruise missile attack targeting ISIL terrorists in Palmyra
Russia conducts cruise missile attack targeting ISIL terrorists in Palmyra
Ukraine harbors plans to destroy Russia s super bridge to Crimea
Ukraine harbors plans to destroy Russia's super bridge to Crimea
Russian helicopters Ka-52 destroy terrorists in Syria. Video
Russian helicopters Ka-52 destroy terrorists in Syria. Video

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service