Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Refugees Georgy Tuka said that one should change the political system in Ukraine and replace with dictatorship. He said that promoting democracy was like throwing dust into people's eyes. Where will Ukraine go now?

Tatyana Montian, human rights activist, Ukrainian lawyer:

"Ukraine will go to where Trump tells it to go but he has not decided anything yet. This is a personal opinion of the official, who is obviously a jerk. Ukraine has not seen any democracy for long, there's only bacchanalia. This is an anarchy of armed scoundrels who feel great in the absence of the state. they can do whatever they want and they can get away with it. Europe and America have destroyed Ukraine, now they are going to enjoy the result."

Pravda.Ru