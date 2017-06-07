Pravda.ru

Video

Ukraine wants to be a dictatorship officially

07.06.2017
 

Ukraine's Deputy Minister for Refugees Georgy Tuka said that one should change the political system in Ukraine and replace with dictatorship. He said that promoting democracy was like throwing dust into people's eyes. Where will Ukraine go now?

Tatyana Montian, human rights activist, Ukrainian lawyer:

"Ukraine will go to where Trump tells it to go but he has not decided anything yet. This is a personal opinion of the official, who is obviously a jerk. Ukraine has not seen any democracy for long, there's only bacchanalia. This is an anarchy of armed scoundrels who feel great in the absence of the state. they can do whatever they want and they can get away with it. Europe and America have destroyed Ukraine, now they are going to enjoy the result."

Pravda.Ru

1022

Popular photos

Business

Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia s pioneer in growing berries
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia's pioneer in growing berries
Russia s new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia's new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?

Society

Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver
Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver
Family of symbol of Aleppo s suffering announce support for Bashar Assad
Family of 'symbol of Aleppo's suffering' announce support for Bashar Assad
Champions League: Real wins Clash of Titans
Champions League: Real wins Clash of Titans
Fame and the African American man
Fame and the African American man
Every third Russian smokes
Every third Russian smokes
Why do Americans want to see Russia as their enemy?
Why do Americans want to see Russia as their enemy?

Most popular

Putin speaks about showering with gay man on submarine
Putin speaks about showering with gay man on submarine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US director Oliver Stone how he would behave in a shower with a gay man on board a submarine
Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
After the US President Donald Trump ordered the cruise missile attack on an airbase in Syria, President Vladimir Putin was given the ultimatum to work with the US government to remove President Bashar...
World's largest aircraft exposed World's largest aircraft exposed

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
Trump s debut: The Covfefe Tour
Trump's debut: The Covfefe Tour
Is America still a democracy?
Is America still a democracy?
Mosul s Liberation : Another Fallujah, Dresden - or Hiroshima?
Mosul's "Liberation": Another Fallujah, Dresden - or Hiroshima?
Making sense out of terrorism
Making sense out of terrorism
Theresa May: A disastrous choice for Prime Minister
Theresa May: A disastrous choice for Prime Minister

Incidents

Ukraine prepares for war with Russia, military men say
Ukraine prepares for war with Russia, military men say
Russian special services arrest 18 ISIL fighters in Moscow
Russian special services arrest 18 ISIL fighters in Moscow
Defense Ministry names cause of Tu-154 crash that killed military choir
Defense Ministry names cause of Tu-154 crash that killed military choir
Russia conducts cruise missile attack targeting ISIL terrorists in Palmyra
Russia conducts cruise missile attack targeting ISIL terrorists in Palmyra
Ukraine harbors plans to destroy Russia s super bridge to Crimea
Ukraine harbors plans to destroy Russia's super bridge to Crimea
Russian helicopters Ka-52 destroy terrorists in Syria. Video
Russian helicopters Ka-52 destroy terrorists in Syria. Video

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service